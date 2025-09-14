Berry Chantilly Cupcakes Give The Classic Dessert A Portable Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Berry Chantilly cake has an origin story you wouldn't expect — unless, of course, you're a regular shopper at Whole Foods. In 2005, the tall berries-and-cream cake was invented in a New Orleans store by lead baker Chaya Conrad, who adapted the cake from a beloved family recipe. The cake, which features fresh berries, a mascarpone and cream cheese frosting, and a moist yellow base, was immediately received well by customers and eventually became a viral sensation for its classic flavor and fresh berry filling. While Conrad has since opened her own bakery serving a similar creamy cake, the original lives on in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Whole Foods sells its Berry Chantilly Cake whole, as single slices, and even sometimes as cupcakes, which are ideal for taking on-the-go. Making your own isn't a daunting task, and can even save some money if you need a big batch. The cupcakes, which mimic the larger-scale cake, have a vanilla base and are filled with fresh, juicy, sugary strawberries and topped with mascarpone-cream cheese whipped frosting. All together, this berry Chantilly cupcake recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn offers the same light-but-decadent flavor of the cake, but in a convenient size for eating as single servings.