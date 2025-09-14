Berry Chantilly Cupcakes Give The Classic Dessert A Portable Twist

By Michelle McGlinn
berry chantilly cupcakes on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Berry Chantilly cake has an origin story you wouldn't expect — unless, of course, you're a regular shopper at Whole Foods. In 2005, the tall berries-and-cream cake was invented in a New Orleans store by lead baker Chaya Conrad, who adapted the cake from a beloved family recipe. The cake, which features fresh berries, a mascarpone and cream cheese frosting, and a moist yellow base, was immediately received well by customers and eventually became a viral sensation for its classic flavor and fresh berry filling. While Conrad has since opened her own bakery serving a similar creamy cake, the original lives on in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Whole Foods sells its Berry Chantilly Cake whole, as single slices, and even sometimes as cupcakes, which are ideal for taking on-the-go. Making your own isn't a daunting task, and can even save some money if you need a big batch. The cupcakes, which mimic the larger-scale cake, have a vanilla base and are filled with fresh, juicy, sugary strawberries and topped with mascarpone-cream cheese whipped frosting. All together, this berry Chantilly cupcake recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn offers the same light-but-decadent flavor of the cake, but in a convenient size for eating as single servings.

Gathering ingredients to make berry Chantilly cupcakes

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To make berry Chantilly cupcakes, you'll need a few baking staples, like granulated sugar, powdered sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. You'll also need chilled items like eggs, a little more than a stick of butter, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, mascarpone, and cream cheese. From there, you'll just need fresh fruit. Besides strawberries, you can choose between blueberries, blackberries, raspberries — or all include three.

Step 1: Macerate the strawberries

macerated strawberries in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Place the sliced strawberries in a bowl and stir in the sugar. Cover and chill for 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

Step 2: Heat up the oven

preheating the oven to 350 F Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a cupcake tray with liners.

Step 3: Sift the dry ingredients together

sifting dry ingredients in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl.

Step 4: Combine the wet ingredients

combining wet ingredients in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In another bowl, combine the butter, egg whites, vanilla, sour cream, and whipping cream until mostly smooth.

Step 5: Combine the dry and wet ingredients

wet and dry ingredients in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Slowly add the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a spatula to combine.

Step 6: Divide into cupcake liners

cupcake liners filled with batter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Divide the batter into the prepared cupcake tin.

Step 7: Bake the cupcakes

baked cupcakes in a cupcake tin Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.

Step 8: Beat the frosting

beating the frosting in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In the meantime, make the frosting. Beat the mascarpone, cream cheese, vanilla, powdered sugar, and salt until fluffy. Add the heavy cream and beat until smooth.

Step 9: Cool the cupcakes

cooling cupcakes on a rack Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When the cupcakes are finished baking, let them cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 10: Core the cupcakes

cored cupcakes on a wire rack Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Using a cupcake corer, scoop a ½-inch piece from the centers of each cupcake.

Step 11: Fill the cupcakes with strawberries

filling cupcakes with strawberries Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Fill the cupcakes with macerated strawberry filling.

Step 12: Pipe frosting onto each cupcake

piping frosting onto each cupcake Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pipe the frosting onto each cupcake to cover the strawberry filling.

Step 13: Top with berries

cupcakes topped with berries Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Top with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries to serve.

What pairs well with Chantilly cupcakes?

Berry Chantilly Cupcakes Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Our elegant chantilly cupcakes feature vanilla cake filled with fresh, sugary strawberries and topped with mascarpone-cream cheese whipped frosting.

Prep Time
30
minutes
Cook Time
18
minutes
servings
12
Cupcakes
berry chantilly cupcake on a table
Total time: 48 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the strawberry filling
  • ½ cup strawberries, stems removed and thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • For the cupcake base
  • 1 ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 12 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup room temperature sour cream
  • ½ cup warmed heavy whipping cream
  • For the frosting and assembly
  • 8 ounces softened mascarpone cheese
  • 8 ounces softened cream cheese
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 ¾ cup powdered sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
  • Raspberries, for topping
  • Blueberries, for topping
  • Blackberries, for topping

Directions

  1. Place the sliced strawberries in a bowl and stir in the sugar. Cover and chill for 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a cupcake tray with liners.
  3. Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl.
  4. In another bowl, combine the butter, egg whites, vanilla, sour cream, and whipping cream until mostly smooth.
  5. Slowly add the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a spatula to combine.
  6. Divide the batter into the prepared cupcake tin.
  7. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.
  8. In the meantime, make the frosting. Beat the mascarpone, cream cheese, vanilla, powdered sugar, and salt until fluffy. Add the heavy cream and beat until smooth.
  9. When the cupcakes are finished baking, let them cool completely on a wire rack.
  10. Using a cupcake corer, scoop a ½-inch piece from the centers of each cupcake.
  11. Fill the cupcakes with macerated strawberry filling.
  12. Pipe the frosting onto each cupcake to cover the strawberry filling.
  13. Top with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries to serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 509
Total Fat 31.1 g
Saturated Fat 18.7 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 88.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 53.2 g
Dietary Fiber 0.6 g
Total Sugars 38.5 g
Sodium 307.2 mg
Protein 5.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What can I use to core the cupcakes if I don't have a cupcake corer?

coring cupcakes with a cupcake corer Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

A cupcake corer is a useful tool to own if you like to make cupcakes filled with berries, cream, frosting, or chocolate. If you aren't frequently making filled cupcakes, though, buying a new tool can feel like a waste of money. Cupcake corers come in a few different shapes and sizes, with the most common being a plastic mold that cuts and pulls a neat circle of cupcake away from the center. It can also look or double as a long-handled apple corer, which has sharp edges and can be plunged into the cupcake to core the center. If you don't have one, you can use a small biscuit cutter or cookie cutter, a melon baller, or a teaspoon to cut away the core — or even just a small spoon. 

You can repurpose the cores you cut out of the cupcakes to make new treats instead of throwing them away. You could simply add frosting to the small pieces for mini, bite-sized cupcakes, or you can turn them into cake pops by rolling the cake into uniform balls with frosting, then dipping them in melted chocolate to coat. You can also use them as a layer of a cake, like a tiramisu, or crumble them and disperse them onto ice cream or pudding for a streusel-like topping.

What are macerated strawberries?

cupcakes filled with macerated strawberries Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Macerated strawberries are fresh strawberries that have been coated in sugar and left to expel their juices, creating a soft, almost syrupy texture and sweet flavor. You can macerate almost any fruit, so if you prefer to fill the cupcakes with blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries, (or a mix of berries) you can instead coat those in sugar and let them soften. You can also infuse a little booze into the strawberries by macerating them with a splash of prosecco.

While macerated strawberries infuse flavor and moisture into the centers of the cupcake, you can also skip the macerating step and fill the cupcakes with finely chopped strawberries instead. You can also opt for strawberry jam or jelly, which will offer an even sweeter, smoother filling. You can also simply blend the strawberries and sugar for a thinner, more saucy filling without having to thicken it into a jam. You can also skip the fruit filling entirely and fill instead with more cream frosting, which can be piped into the core and covered with frosting on top.

