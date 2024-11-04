Red Velvet Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling Recipe

Arguably the best part of whoopie pies is that they're a way to transform your favorite cake into a handheld treat that you can take on the go. In this recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse, two beloved desserts — red velvet cake and classic whoopie pies — combine for a delectable treat. "We used to make a ton of whoopie pies when I owned a bakery in Brooklyn," she says. "The beauty of whoopies is that they can be piped quickly onto sheet trays, yielding large batches with very little effort. They can also be made in different colors, flavors, and sizes to suit the occasion." The vibrant color of these whoopie pies makes them almost irresistible to try, and you won't be disappointed: Tender, cocoa-laced cake with a hint of vinegar is filled with a tangy, luscious cream cheese frosting. They're well-balanced, velvety, and mouthwateringly delicious.

While the exact origin of this iconic dessert is unclear, one rumor is that Amish women would bake leftover cake batter into small rounds to be packed into their husbands' lunches. Upon opening their treats at lunch, the men would shout, "whoopie!" (hence the name). However they were invented, whoopie pies remain an iconic treat to this day and are served at a wide range of occasions, including Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine's Day gatherings, as well as at weddings, bake sales, and picnics, and just as an everyday treat.