What Is Liquid Gel Food Coloring And When To Use It

While some foods have a bright, enticing color that comes naturally — we're looking at you, perfectly ripe mango — others need a boost to get that hue that makes you want to dig in. That's where food coloring comes in. And if you're adding vibrant colors to your favorite baked goods, liquid gel food coloring is the one you want to reach for. Gel food colorings have a concentrated color power that won't mess with the texture of your Italian meringue or the genoise batter you've worked so hard to perfect, and a small drop will take your bakes from blah to brilliant in a snap.

But why bother with adding color in the first place? Psychologists note that we eat with our eyes before we even taste our food, and a little color can go a long way in making food seem even more delicious — meaning some extra pink could make your strawberry cake taste even more like strawberries. Plus, if you've ever snapped a pic of a perfectly plated entrée before your first bite, you know that the appearance of your meal can be just as impactful as the taste itself. Gel food colorings are an incredibly useful tool to add showstopping design elements to the foods you make, capturing eaters' attention and taste buds.

That means it's time to upgrade your pantry. Put away those leaky bottles of watered-down colors and reach for saturated liquid gel food coloring to take your colorful cooking to new heights.