Put Food Coloring In A Mini Spray Bottle For A Stunning Cake Decoration

Decorating cakes can often feel like a daunting task, especially when you're aiming for that professional, sleek look. But here's a secret that can turn your cake-decorating game around: Use a mini spray bottle with food coloring. It's a simple yet incredibly effective technique that can elevate your cake's appearance, making it look as if it's straight out of a bakery window.

Your necessary supplies are readily available and affordable, so you won't have to break the bank to get started. All you need is a clean mini spray bottle — the kind you might use for misting plants or hair — and food coloring. You have two options for the color: powder food color or food coloring gel. Both work well, but they offer slightly different effects, with the powder variety giving a more vivid, intense hue.

You'll also need a liquid base for mixing the food coloring. Water is the most common and easiest choice. However, you can use vinegar, lemon extract, or an edible spirit like vodka since they dry faster on the cake, reducing the chances of your frosting getting soggy. Once your cake is cooled, covered in frosting, and ready for decorating, prepare your spray bottle. Simply fill the bottle with the diluting liquid, add a few drops of your chosen food coloring, and shake well until completely dissolved. Now it's showtime!