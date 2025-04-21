Spring Is Calling, And So Is Our Lavender Lemonade Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever had lemonade at a farmer's market or county fair, you know the distinct flavor of scratch-made lemonade: It's brighter, sweeter, and punchier than the store-bought stuff, and you can be assured that the ingredient list is straightforward and all-natural (probably). It's not hard to make, either, a single cup only requiring a single lemon. As if lemonade wasn't good enough, it's even better when freshly squeezed and made from scratch — it just tastes like sunshine.

The best part about homemade lemonade is how customizable it is. Like it a little sweeter? Just add more sugar. Like it a little more tart? More lemon juice should do the trick. You can also get even more creative, adding simple additions like lime juice or creative, bold spices like cayenne or cardamom. Perhaps the best addition to lemonade is springy, herbal lavender, and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares just how easy it is to incorporate lavender into your lemonade. Floral and softly purple-toned, lavender-infused simple syrup is stirred into freshly squeezed lemonade for a delicate drink you can sip as spring days slowly turn into a warm, sun-soaked summer.