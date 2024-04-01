13 Spices That Will Elevate Your Lemonade

Lemonade is a popular drink beloved by many. It's a mix of lemon juice, sugar, and water, but if there's ever a time when you want to switch up how you make it, there are a few interesting spices that will elevate lemonade. It doesn't matter if you prefer to make your lemonade from scratch, or if you buy jugs of it from the store, these spices can provide it with additional aromatics, flavor, and depth. It can make all the difference when you're trying to give your drink a bit of pizzazz. Some of these are popular spices that are often paired with lemon, whereas others might have you rereading with doubt.

We'll cover the spice, why it works, any additions you could include, and other details to help make your lemonade the best it's ever been. Revamp the way you think about serving this tart beverage. You might have a tried and true family way of making lemonade, but for the sake of clarity, we will follow the classic lemonade recipe that involves making a simple syrup. However, you can apply any recipe to these spices or use store-bought lemonade. We'll share any other best practices or things to consider, but no matter which spice you try, it will entice your senses. From surprising ingredients, such as mustard to sumac, to popular spices, such as cinnamon or ginger, your lemonade is about to get an upgrade.