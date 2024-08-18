The Absolute Best Way To Amp Up Lemonade Is To Give It A Lemon-Lime Twist

Nothing beats a glass of cold, refreshing lemonade on a hot summer day. Nothing, that is, except an amped up version of said lemonade. There are plenty of ways you can customize your classic lemonade recipe, but the very best way to add a wow factor is to give it a lemon-lime twist with fresh lime juice. This simple addition gives the drink a distinct, tangier flavor that's a perfect mashup of lemonade and limeade. The introduction of lime provides a more complex tartness with just a hint of bitterness. Limes are generally less sweet than lemons, which means the lime lemonade has a zestier, more pronounced acidic edge. The combination creates a refreshing citrus drink that is slightly more layered in taste thanks to the vibrant contrast between lemon and lime.

Lime lemonade can be made to your taste, though you may want to start with a 50/50 blend between the two juices. Try using four limes and four lemons — or about half a cup of each — and mix with six cups of water and one cup of sugar. Mix the ingredients well until the sugar is dissolved. Using one part lime and one part lemon will give you the most obvious lemon-lime flavor, and upping the ratio of either will provide either more sweetness or more bitterness. Pour over ice and enjoy.