Amp Up The Flavor Of Bland Strawberries With A Little Lemon And Sugar

When strawberries are good, they are really good — ruby red flavor bombs that overflow with a delightful, juicy sweetness. This fruit is at its peak during late spring and early summer, and the rest of the year yields berries that are often less desirable. An off-season strawberry can struggle with presenting the proper color and texture, but worst of all is their flavor, which tends to be quite bland. It's the opposite of what strawberry-lovers seek. Don't let this discourage you, though. You can still make the most of this popular produce year-round with a little help from two ingredients: lemon and sugar.

These two ingredients help to bring out the best in subpar strawberries by highlighting the natural flavors of the berry. Sugar plays up the sweetness of the fruit, while lemon juice offers a natural tartness that elevates its subtle acidity. Together, they amplify the remaining taste that there is to be found bland berries and give them new life. The best technique for introducing these ingredients is maceration, a technique by which the fruit is tossed with sugar and lemon juice and left to sit for at least half an hour. Maceration creates a sort of marinade for the berries, mixing with the existing juice inside the fruit to add more flavor and softening the fruit to create a syrupy, almost compote-like outcome. This means even soggy, off-color, or soft berries can be included to maximize your yield and make the most of your strawberry haul.