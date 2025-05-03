Summery Strawberry Lemonade Pound Cake Recipe
If you are looking to add a little more sunshine into your life, why not bake up this glorious strawberry lemonade pound cake recipe, which lets you enjoy the flavors of summer in sweet and pretty cake form? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this fruity Bundt cake makes the perfect accompaniment to a warm summer's day and offers a great way to enjoy the best of seasonal produce. And since it relies on jam to add that juicy strawberry flavor, it's a great recipe to call on when you're craving some summer sunshine on a winter's day.
To make this beautiful bake, a buttery and light pound cake batter is mixed up and then used to create two separate flavors that evoke a refreshing glass of chilled strawberry lemonade. The two fruity batters are then swirled together in a Bundt tin to create an elegant and bright pound cake with a moist and tender crumb. The sponge is topped with a sweet and zingy strawberry-lemon glaze and then decorated with plump strawberries, bright lemon slices, and cooling mint, for a mouthful of summer in every bite. This cake makes a wonderful sweet option at a picnic and is elegant enough to hold centre-stage at a summery celebration. However, this recipe comes together easily enough that you really don't need a special reason to bake up this strawberry lemonade pound cake.
Gather the ingredients for this summery strawberry lemonade pound cake recipe
To begin this summery strawberry lemonade pound cake recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the sponge, you will want flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, sugar, eggs, and Greek yogurt. To flavor the batters, you will need lemons, strawberry jam, and strawberry flavoring. You may additionally want to add a few drops of red or pink food coloring at this stage. To make the glaze, you will want confectioners' sugar, lemon juice, and more strawberry jam. Finally, to decorate, you will want strawberries and lemon slices, and you may also want fresh mint to add finesse as well as flavor to your cake.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Butter a Bundt tin
Liberally butter a large Bundt tin.
Step 3: Whisk dry ingredients
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt.
Step 4: Cream the butter and sugar
In a stand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes until well creamed.
Step 5: Incorporate the eggs
Beat in the eggs one at a time.
Step 6: Fold in flour
Fold in half of the flour mixture.
Step 7: Mix in Greek yogurt
Fold in ½ cup of Greek yogurt.
Step 8: Incorporate the remaining flour and yogurt
Fold in the remaining flour and then the remaining ½ cup Greek yogurt.
Step 9: Separate a cup of batter
Scoop 1 cup of the cake batter out and set it aside.
Step 10: Add lemon juice and zest
Mix the lemon juice and zest into the larger portion of cake batter.
Step 11: Mix the remaining batter with jam
Mix the strawberry jam and strawberry flavoring into the cup of batter, along with a few drops of red or pink food coloring if using.
Step 12: Add lemon batter to the Bundt tin
Pour ⅓ of the lemon batter into the prepared Bundt tin.
Step 13: Add half the strawberry batter
Add half of the strawberry batter on top of the lemon batter, and spread it out with the back of a spoon.
Step 14: Repeat the layers
Spread another third of the lemon batter over the strawberry batter, and then add the remaining strawberry batter on top.
Step 15: Swirl the batter
Finish by adding the remaining third of the lemon batter to the bunt tin, and then use a knife to swirl the batters around in the tin.
Step 16: Bake the sponge
Place the cake in the oven and bake for 60 to 70 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out with just a few crumbs attached.
Step 17: Turn out and cool
Allow the cake to stand for 15 minutes before turning out, then leave to cool completely, for at least 1 hour.
Step 18: Make the glaze
In a bowl, combine the confectioners sugar with the lemon juice and strawberry jam until smooth.
Step 19: Glaze the cake
Pour the glaze over the cooled cake.
Step 20: Decorate and serve the Bundt cake
Decorate the cake with strawberries, lemon slices, and mint leaves if using, then serve.
What can I serve with summery strawberry lemon pound cake?
How can this pound cake recipe be adapted?
To bake a good cake, you need to have a reliable recipe, and that is exactly what you get with this summery strawberry lemonade pound cake. While we don't recommend playing around too much with the base elements of the cake, lest you risk upsetting the careful chemistry that creates a moist and well-balanced sponge, there are still plenty of ways this recipe can be customized according to your personal preferences. This cake can easily be adapted for gluten-free diets by simply swapping out the all-purpose flour, though we recommend also adding ¼ teaspoon of xanthan gum to give your cake structure and a springy texture. While the Greek yogurt adds a slight tartness and plenty of moisture and softness, you can use sour cream or buttermilk in its place if you happen to have some in the fridge.
If you are looking to add different flavors to your baking, swapping in lime or orange zest for the lemon is a great, and simple, way to add variety and interest to your cake, with both citrus flavors working wonderfully with strawberries. Speaking of which, if you want to add more strawberry flavor to your cake, you can fold in diced fresh strawberries or include other berries such as blueberries or raspberries, to give yourself a very berry sponge. For a sophisticated twist, incorporating herbal notes such as basil, thyme, or mint will elevate the cake.
What is a pound cake?
If you are partial to baked goods then in all likelihood you will have heard the term "pound cake" amidst a wide variety of cakes. So what is it that makes a pound cake different from a chiffon cake or an angel food cake? The pound cake is a classic type of rich sponge with a moist, tender crumb that can be traced back to the 18th century, when it was typical to memorize recipes instead of writing them down due to lower levels of literacy. It was typically comprised of a simple mixture of butter, sugar, flour, and eggs, with each ingredient weighing a pound each — hence the name "pound cake."
Nowadays, we have added to this simple old-fashioned pound cake recipe with the use of flavorings such as vanilla extract, lemon zest, or cocoa powder, and leavening agents like baking powder and baking soda, as well as extra ingredients such as Greek yogurt, which add moisture to the finished sponge. Although the recipe has been tweaked a little over the centuries as our understanding of culinary science has developed, the allure of a classic pound cake is enduring and remains a popular choice today.