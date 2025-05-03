Summery Strawberry Lemonade Pound Cake Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking to add a little more sunshine into your life, why not bake up this glorious strawberry lemonade pound cake recipe, which lets you enjoy the flavors of summer in sweet and pretty cake form? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this fruity Bundt cake makes the perfect accompaniment to a warm summer's day and offers a great way to enjoy the best of seasonal produce. And since it relies on jam to add that juicy strawberry flavor, it's a great recipe to call on when you're craving some summer sunshine on a winter's day.

To make this beautiful bake, a buttery and light pound cake batter is mixed up and then used to create two separate flavors that evoke a refreshing glass of chilled strawberry lemonade. The two fruity batters are then swirled together in a Bundt tin to create an elegant and bright pound cake with a moist and tender crumb. The sponge is topped with a sweet and zingy strawberry-lemon glaze and then decorated with plump strawberries, bright lemon slices, and cooling mint, for a mouthful of summer in every bite. This cake makes a wonderful sweet option at a picnic and is elegant enough to hold centre-stage at a summery celebration. However, this recipe comes together easily enough that you really don't need a special reason to bake up this strawberry lemonade pound cake.