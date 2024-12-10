Chocolate Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Recipe

Chocolate and cream cheese are a pairing that never goes out of style, and this chocolate cream cheese bundt cake marries the two flavors perfectly. The mild tanginess of a sweetened, cheesecake-like filling is the ultimate contrast to a deep, chocolatey cake. The plush texture of the cake and filling is further elevated by a luscious chocolate ganache topping and optional chocolate shavings.

Advertisement

Though a bundt cake with a stuffed center might seem challenging to make, it's deceptively simple. A rich chocolate batter is whisked together and poured into a bundt pan, followed by scoops of a quick cheesecake batter. More chocolate batter is layered over the top, ensuring that the thick cheesecake filling remains perfectly centered. As it bakes, the chocolate cake envelops the cheesecake for a stunning, picture-perfect filling.

"This cake is a classic you'll want to make on repeat year-round," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "The combination of the chocolate cake, creamy cheesecake, and warm ganache is irresistible. The ganache topping soaks into the cake, adding an extra layer of richness that truly takes it to the next level."

Advertisement