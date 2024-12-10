Chocolate Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Recipe
Chocolate and cream cheese are a pairing that never goes out of style, and this chocolate cream cheese bundt cake marries the two flavors perfectly. The mild tanginess of a sweetened, cheesecake-like filling is the ultimate contrast to a deep, chocolatey cake. The plush texture of the cake and filling is further elevated by a luscious chocolate ganache topping and optional chocolate shavings.
Though a bundt cake with a stuffed center might seem challenging to make, it's deceptively simple. A rich chocolate batter is whisked together and poured into a bundt pan, followed by scoops of a quick cheesecake batter. More chocolate batter is layered over the top, ensuring that the thick cheesecake filling remains perfectly centered. As it bakes, the chocolate cake envelops the cheesecake for a stunning, picture-perfect filling.
"This cake is a classic you'll want to make on repeat year-round," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "The combination of the chocolate cake, creamy cheesecake, and warm ganache is irresistible. The ganache topping soaks into the cake, adding an extra layer of richness that truly takes it to the next level."
Gather the ingredients for chocolate cream cheese bundt cake
To make this chocolate cream cheese bundt cake, you will start with a chocolate that's batter made with cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, instant espresso powder, kosher salt, baking soda, baking powder, eggs, vegetable oil, and buttermilk. The touch of espresso intensifies the chocolate flavor, while the buttermilk brings a mild tanginess that balances the cake's overall richness.
Next, you will prepare quick cheesecake filling with softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, an egg, vanilla extract or paste, all-purpose flour, and salt. The flour helps set the cheesecake, giving it a thick, sliceable texture.
The ganache consists of heavy cream, bittersweet chocolate chips, salt, and a bit of vegetable oil to create a smooth, shiny coating for the bundt cake. If you prefer, you can substitute the bittersweet chocolate chips with semisweet, milk, dark, or even white chocolate varieties. As a final touch, you can optionally sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top for a bit of elegance.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a bundt pan
Begin making the chocolate cake: Spray to coat a standard bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Coat with ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder. Shake out the excess and set aside.
Step 3: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk to combine the all-purpose flour, remaining ¾ cup cocoa powder, granulated sugar, espresso powder, kosher salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
Step 4: Add the wet ingredients
Add the eggs, vegetable oil, and buttermilk. Whisk until smooth.
Step 5: Add water
Whisk in ¾ cup hot water to combine. Set the batter aside.
Step 6: Make the cheesecake filling
Make the cheesecake filling: In a separate, medium-sized bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
Step 7: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the egg, vanilla, flour, and salt. Beat to combine.
Step 8: Pour the batter into the pan
Pour two-thirds of the chocolate batter into the prepared bundt pan.
Step 9: Add the cheesecake batter
Use a 2-ounce scoop or spoon to portion the cheesecake batter evenly into the center of the batter, avoiding the edges of the pan.
Step 10: Top with the remaining chocolate batter
Top evenly with the remaining chocolate batter (the cheesecake batter will float).
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, until the cake springs back to the touch and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out with only moist crumbs and no wet batter.
Step 12: Cool
Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 1 hour.
Step 13: Unmold and chill
Flip onto the rack or a serving plate and chill until cold, at least 2 hours.
Step 15: Heat the heavy cream
Heat the heavy cream in a small pot to a simmer.
Step 16: Add the chocolate
Turn off the heat. Add the chocolate chips, salt, and vegetable oil.
Step 17: Whisk until smooth
Whisk until smooth.
Step 18: Drizzle over the cake
Immediately drizzle the chocolate evenly over the top of the chilled cake. Top with chocolate shavings, if desired.
Step 20: Chill or serve
Keep cold until you're ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|555
|Total Fat
|32.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|97.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|45.1 g
|Sodium
|373.5 mg
|Protein
|8.4 g
What makes a bundt cake different than a regular cake?
The most obvious difference between a bundt cake and other types of cake is the shape. Bundt cakes are traditionally baked in a bundt pan, which has decorative, fluted sides and a central tube that creates a hole in the center of the cake. The tube provides the cake with more exposure to heat, allowing thicker, denser cake batters to bake through more evenly. These richer batters, often made with a high proportion of fat, also hold their shape after unmolding and reveal the pan's intricate design.
You can make bundt cakes in a wide variety of flavors and with fillings, glazes, or toppings as varied as your imagination. The elegant design created by the bundt pan makes these cakes perfect for serving as they are or simply dusted with powdered sugar. This is unlike a standard cake, which often requires layering, frosting, or decorating.
How can I change up this chocolate cream cheese bundt cake?
Chocolate cream cheese bundt cake is decadent, rich, and adaptable to any season. To change it up, start with the cheesecake filling. You can spice up the mixture with ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, or a pumpkin pie spice blend for added warmth. For a citrusy touch, add lemon or orange zest. You can also fold in chopped berries, incorporate pumpkin or fruit purees for added flavor, or stir in mix-ins, such as chopped toasted nuts, chocolate chips, or shredded coconut, before scooping the cheesecake mix into the cake batter. For an adults-only kick, add a splash of rum, bourbon, Grand Marnier, or another liqueur.
You can make the glaze with white, milk, or dark chocolate for a unique spin, or you can skip the glaze entirely and top the cake with a light dusting of powdered sugar, cocoa powder, or a simple drizzle of melted chocolate. Finish the cake with fresh berries, whipped cream, toasted nuts, chopped candy bars, toffee bits, or any other desired toppings.