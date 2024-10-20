Strawberry Lemonade Buttermilk Donuts Recipe

Cake donuts can get a bad rap compared to their airy, yeast-risen siblings. While they don't have any yeast to rise and aren't quite as fluffy, cake donuts can be crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and absolutely delicious. Plus, they're way easier to make than yeast donuts, which require heavy kneading and proofing times. Cake donuts, like these strawberry lemonade buttermilk ones we've whipped up, can be made and fried right away. So, let's get to frying!

Encapsulating two perfect summer flavors — strawberries and lemonade — these donuts balance sweet and tangy notes. Using some lemon juice and zest in the glaze helps cut through the fatty, oily vibes of a warm donut that's just been fried. Adding some diced strawberries to the dough adds a floral, jammy flavor that only peak-season fruit can provide. Think of this donut as a mash-up between an old-fashioned cruller and a strawberry shortcake – sounds like a sweet victory to us.