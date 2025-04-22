The Foolproof Way To Keep Cake Pop Batter Together Without Frosting

As every parent knows, something inexplicable happens when you ball up regular cake batter, spike it with a stick, and coat it in chocolate; it turns it into an exorbitantly priced must-have treat for kids. Luckily, preparing homemade cake pops using these tips is the answer to safeguarding your ailing bank balance from the coffers of conglomerate coffee shops. Moreover, you can make lighter versions by adjusting your method and nixing the frosting. A foolproof tip to keep your cake pop batter together without using dollops of frosting is to process it in your mixer while it's still super hot from the oven.

The classic way to make cake pops is to combine cold, crumbled cake with frosting to help it bind into a ball. The cake has to be cold to prevent the ingredients in the icing from melting and creating a sloppy mess. The balls are then pierced with a stick and dipped into melted chocolate or candy before they're decorated with cute little sprinkles, freeze-dried fruits, and more. The problem with this technique? You have to wait for your cake to cool and use lots of extra frosting, which you might want to avoid if you prefer your desserts to have a lower measure of sugar. To eliminate both of these issues, all you need to do is pull your cake out of the oven, immediately place it in your mixer while it's steaming hot, and switch it onto a low speed.