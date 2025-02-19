15 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Cake Pops

There's no denying that cake is a fabulous dessert on its own. What's not to love about the combination of a soft sponge and tooth-hurtingly-sweet icing? Well, when you combine the two into a bite-sized and portable form and cover it in chocolate, then you've got something truly magical on your hands. I'm talking about cake pops — the cute, whimsical dessert that was arguably catapulted into the spotlight when Starbucks started serving them in its cafés. The adorable treats caught on fast and led to many home bakers (including myself) experimenting with different cake flavors, frostings, and coatings. As a result, there's no shortage of cake pop recipes out there on the internet for you to try.

Advertisement

However, the one thing that those online recipes will not tell you is that these pops are more difficult to make than meets the eye. Don't let the fun, pastel-centric photography fool you into thinking that these pops are a walk in the park. Like, I consider myself to be a pretty proficient baker, but I've gone through several agonizing cake pop experiences over the years that, for awhile, made me hesitant to try them again. But, I've learned along the way and used my own blunders to curate this list of the most common mistakes you can make with cake pops, along with some top tips on how to prevent them from happening to you.