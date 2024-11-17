12 Pocky Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Those of us who grew up running errands at Asian grocery stores and supermarkets know that Pocky's bright red box rivals Kit-Kat's wrapper, Coca-Cola's can, and Taylor Swift's preferred lip shade as red's most recognizable wearer. Like all greats, Pocky-inspired imitators from around the globe, like Korea's Pepero and Toppo and Japan's Fran, all attempt to mimic the originator with their cylindrical-designed biscuits dunked in sweet coatings.

Advertisement

Although it was once a niche treat, I've seen the coated biscuit stick's popularity slowly creep over the past decade from the corner of the candy aisle into mainstream markets and even movie theaters. While the cookie grew in prominence, an assortment of flavors also followed. Now, the brand produces over ten options for hungry snackaphiles like myself. And since I'm nothing if not a completist, I tracked down as many boxes of Pocky as I could find and ranked them based on their flavor and enjoyability.