The Popular Japanese Snack You Need For Upgraded Cake Pops

Cake pops are a fun alternative to eating a regular ol' slice for dessert. Plus, they're a great way to use up leftover cake and transform slices that you may not feel great about serving to anyone else besides yourself. The recipe for making cake pops is rather simple: Stir together your leftover sponge with a little bit of icing before shaping it into balls, sticking it with your lollipop stick, and covering it in chocolate, candy melts, and your topping of choice. But rather than reaching for an inedible pack of plastic-coated lollipop straws, try a stick alternative that you can eat afterward.

Pocky is a cheap and tasty alternative to the classic white lollipop sticks. You can purchase a box of these Japanese snacks from the international aisle of most grocery stores. Or, to get more options, take a trip to your local Asian market. You'll likely find more than just the classic chocolate-covered cookie flavor; Pocky flavors range from strawberry to banana, matcha, and cookies and cream. When you're ready to assemble, gently poke your cake balls with the candy-covered end of the Pocky stick, dip into your candy melts and garnishes, and let the batch harden before enjoying.