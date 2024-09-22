5 Starbucks Cake Pop Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Starbucks cake pops are something of a global treasure. The sweet drops of heaven make for the perfect last-minute addition to your drive-thru drink order, not to mention the best distraction for your kids as you tool around the aisles of Target. With such an iconic and widespread presence, it's easy to think that cake pops and their sugary charm have always been a part of the Starbucks lineup. But the reality is they weren't added as a special feature until 2010 — nearly 40 years after the coffee company's inception — and they are in fact not made by the chain itself.

The entity to thank for those orb-shaped treats is actually Steven Charles, a premium dessert company that happens to match Starbucks' own commitment to diversity and inclusion while also delivering the highest quality confections. The very first cake pop flavors that the bakery spun up in collaboration with the coffee chain were tastes like birthday cake, rocky road, and even tiramisu. Sweet experiments have been conducted ever since, and it seems that each new season brings a new shiny pop to try.

Right now, with fall 2024 officially here, there are five distinct cake pops on the docket, including long-standing favorites and a few fresh faces (quite literally in some cases), and I am giving each current lollipop-like goodie a try to uncover the most scrumptious of them all. Prepare for a major sugar rush.