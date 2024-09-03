The Starbucks Apple Cinnamon Drink That's Not On The Fall Menu
There's nothing like visiting your local Starbucks and customizing your coffee with an extra shot of espresso or a sweet pump of hazelnut syrup. And the same goes for those classic cold, fruity drinks, like Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Acai, available on the menu all year round. However, if you want to try a secret Starbucks drink that's technically not on the fall menu but features the perfect fall flavors of apple and cinnamon, we've got you covered. Known as an Iced Cinnamon Apple Refresher to Starbucks secret menu insiders, this fruity drink can ordered in store or on the app by customizing a simple order of apple juice.
While your barista may recognize the name of this warming, spiced drink, you'll need to mention each individual element of your personalized beverage so they can log it on the till and prepare it for you. All you need to do is order your apple juice with plenty of ice and a shot of cinnamon syrup — you'll need one pump of syrup for tall, one and a half pumps for grande, and two pumps for venti. Finally, ask your barista to top your cinnamon-spiked apple juice with a generous serving of cinnamon sweet cream cold foam. And there you have it! A delicious thirst-quenching drink that showcases the best fall flavors and has a lusciously dreamy texture. However, if upon tasting you prefer a spicier, sweeter kick to your drink, simply ask for an additional pump of cinnamon syrup.
Switch to non-dairy foam and ask for Cinnamon Dolce Syrup to customize further
If you'd prefer a non-dairy cold foam topping for your Iced Cinnamon Apple Refresher, simply switch the cinnamon sweet cream cold foam for non-dairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam or indeed any Starbucks cold foam flavors. You'll still get that warming spicy taste from the cinnamon syrup while enjoying the velvety consistency of the topping. Technically Starbucks cold foams are a simple mixture of vanilla sweet cream and two pumps of the syrup of your choice anyway, so there's plenty of room for creativity. Order ahead by using the Starbucks app and you should also be able to save the specifics of your customized drink for the next time you want one (just tap on the heart icon to add it to your favorites).
Another delicious Starbucks secret menu item that features cinnamon and apple is a Spiced Apple Holiday. Begin by ordering a steamed a steamed apple juice with a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup (which is made with brown sugar and therefore has a richer, buttery taste than regular cinnamon syrup). Then request that it be topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkling of cinnamon on top to finish.