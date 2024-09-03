The Starbucks Apple Cinnamon Drink That's Not On The Fall Menu

There's nothing like visiting your local Starbucks and customizing your coffee with an extra shot of espresso or a sweet pump of hazelnut syrup. And the same goes for those classic cold, fruity drinks, like Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Acai, available on the menu all year round. However, if you want to try a secret Starbucks drink that's technically not on the fall menu but features the perfect fall flavors of apple and cinnamon, we've got you covered. Known as an Iced Cinnamon Apple Refresher to Starbucks secret menu insiders, this fruity drink can ordered in store or on the app by customizing a simple order of apple juice.

While your barista may recognize the name of this warming, spiced drink, you'll need to mention each individual element of your personalized beverage so they can log it on the till and prepare it for you. All you need to do is order your apple juice with plenty of ice and a shot of cinnamon syrup — you'll need one pump of syrup for tall, one and a half pumps for grande, and two pumps for venti. Finally, ask your barista to top your cinnamon-spiked apple juice with a generous serving of cinnamon sweet cream cold foam. And there you have it! A delicious thirst-quenching drink that showcases the best fall flavors and has a lusciously dreamy texture. However, if upon tasting you prefer a spicier, sweeter kick to your drink, simply ask for an additional pump of cinnamon syrup.