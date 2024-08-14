"Less Mess" Neapolitan Cupcakes Recipe

When it comes to culinary innovation, Naples, Italy, is second to none. Not only can it boast its own unique Neapolitan pizza, but was also the birthplace of the simple aglio e olio style of pasta. We'd argue, however, that the region's greatest contribution lies in the field of desserts since a 17th-century Neapolitan chef was the first to record a recipe for what evolved into modern-day sorbet or ice cream. Some Italian immigrants, upon arriving in America, set up as ice cream vendors, but back in the 19th century, any flavor of ice cream they sold was referred to as "Neapolitan." Today, however, the term is reserved for the chocolate-vanilla-strawberry combo that is echoed in these cupcakes. As developer Jessica Morone says of this triple-threat cupcake recipe, "This is just like the ice cream; you don't have to choose a favorite flavor because you get all of them in one!"

While the cupcakes have both chocolate and vanilla layers, the cherry— or rather, the berry — on top is the icing. Morone says it's her favorite part because it tastes just like strawberry ice cream. As for "less mess," you only need one bowl for the batter, and you'll build off of it depending on which part of the cupcake you're working on (vanilla or chocolate). So, for such a triple-threat of a treat, these cupcakes really aren't any harder (or messier) to make than your average cupcake.