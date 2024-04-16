How Italian Immigrants Made Neapolitan Ice Cream An American Favorite

What prompted the trend? It's as simple as changing tastes. As improvements in freezing techniques became more refined, it became easier to combine multiple flavors in one block. The result? An artistic confection that could be sliced to show off the color pattern. The creative presentation was gaining momentum in Italy at about the same time as immigration to the U.S. was spiking, so ice cream sold by newly arrived Neapolitans, including but not limited to tri-color varieties, became known as Neapolitan.

While the most prevalent Neapolitan combination in the U.S. today is vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, that wasn't always the case. By and large, food historians believe the original three colors were selected to represent the Italian flag: pistachio (green), vanilla (white), and cherry (red). Theories abound as to how and when chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry became the norm. The most common explanation is that the Neapolitan 2.0 colors and flavors were just more readily available. Regardless of the origin, it's a delicious debate.

We'd be remiss if we didn't throw another curveball into the mix. Order a scoop of Neapolitan in Naples and you'll probably be met with a puzzled expression. In Italy, Neapolitan refers to a style of ice cream, not a specific flavor. And spumoni? Despite hearsay to the contrary, it's not just another kind of Neapolitan. Officially, spumoni is a multi-colored variety of ice cream laced with crunchy add-ins like nuts and candied fruit.