Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake Recipe

It can be challenging to find plant-based baked goods that taste like classic sweet treats, but sans the dairy and eggs that often makes such sweet treats taste as good as they do. Those who have made the switch to a vegan lifestyle will be happy to hear that it can be done — and done well. This vegan blueberry coffee cake features wholesome ingredients and delivers a golden, buttery cinnamon crumb topping and a fluffy interior with fresh, juicy blueberries. It makes the perfect breakfast with coffee, afternoon snack, or after dinner dessert.

"Blueberries are my favorite fruit and I love incorporating them into my daily regime," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "I'm using enough blueberries in this recipe so that you get some in every bite." Not only is this recipe proof that vegan baked goods can be just as good as their dairy- and egg-filled counterparts, but it also allows wholesome berries to be the star of the show.