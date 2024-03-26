Silken Tofu Is The Easy Swap For Eggs In Vegan Quiche

What's breakfast without eggs? Ask a vegan. Aside from the obvious, eggs are one of the quintessential breakfast foods vegans choose to cut out — but that's not to say they're without alternatives. These days there's an egg replacement for every way you crack them, tofu being one. More known for its use in a tofu scramble, tofu in its silken state serves as an easy swap for eggs in vegan quiche. In fact, it's one of the best ways to use silken tofu. You'll have to break out your food processor for it, though.

To make your silken tofu pass for eggs, it's not just going to have to look like them — it'll have to taste like them, too. Fortunately, you can opt for turmeric or mustard powder for the yellow-orange color and any form of umami for flavor. Black salt and nutritional yeast are recommended, but if you have any MSG on hand that will certainly do, too. From there, you can add in your chosen seasonings along with a 12-ounce block of silken tofu and ⅓ cup of flour to give it that airy texture before blending it all in your food processor until smooth.

Some recipes also call for milk, but given how watery silken tofu is, you may need to add cornstarch, too, if you go this route. Start with a tablespoon at a time until you get your desired texture, then mix it into a bowl with your chosen vegetables, pour it into your pie crust, and bake it.