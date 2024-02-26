Why You Should Avoid Go Veggie Vegan Cheese At All Costs

Vegan cheese doesn't have the greatest reputation, even among vegans. In the last decade, however, there's been somewhat of a renaissance in that department. That isn't to say there aren't still stragglers holding the plant-based category back, and looking back at Tasting Table's 14 vegan cheese brands ranked from worst to best, one such brand name comes to the top of mind: Go Veggie. Now, our taste testers gave this brand multiple chances. Despite being unimpressed the first time, they went ahead and gave the brand's cheddar-style shreds another go.

Unfortunately, it still came out last. Described as plastic-like in taste and texture, Go Veggie fails pretty atrociously at mimicking the flavor and mouthfeel you'd get from real cheddar cheese. While the issue of melting is one shared by most dairy-free cheeses — the reason being the lack of a protein called casein — usually a short blast in the microwave will do the trick. Only, when our taste testers tried it on Go Veggie's shreds, they didn't budge one bit.

That can probably be attributed to the fact that the primary ingredient in them is potato starch, which doesn't melt or spread like a saturated fat such as coconut oil would. Containing no saturated fats, Go Veggie is considered a healthier alternative to other vegan cheese brands. But what's the good in that if it melts like a crayon? It's 2024, and people expect an alternative cheese that tastes and melts the part — and despite some of your doubts, they do exist.