The Powdered Shortcut For Simple Homemade Sprinkles

Apart from having an assertive sweetness, sprinkles are purely aesthetic: They're visually pleasing and brighten up everything you can think to put them on. And while it's fine to buy the kind you find at the grocery store, their color palettes are often limited and they can be a bit bland on the flavor front. Luckily, with a little bit of effort, you can get exactly what you're looking for by making your own sprinkles at home with a few simple ingredients – primarily meringue powder and powdered sugar.

You surely could go the distance and use egg whites for a homemade meringue when making sprinkles from scratch. But honestly, if you have the opportunity to avoid salmonella, you should take it — especially when a powdered shortcut is available.

You'll also want to use the right kind of food coloring, specifically gel food coloring because it will give you a more desirable consistency of your sprinkle mixture. If your icing is too thin it won't set right and you'll end up with wonky sprinkles, or "spronkles," if you will.