How To Get The Most Flavor Out Vanilla Beans When Making Boston Cream Pie

If you've been thinking about making that all-time classic Boston cream pie, there's something you should know. Actually, there are lots of things – for starters, it's not a pie at all. (You'll want to pay attention to how you whip the sugar and eggs because that will determine the aforementioned fluffiness.) Bear in mind that Boston cream pies aren't meant to last and should be enjoyed the day they're made. For that reason, and the fact that this ingredient appears in both the cake batter and the custard, substitute fresh vanilla beans for vanilla extract; the result will deliver the very essence of that perfumed flavor.

If you've never seen (much less scraped out) an honest-to-goodness vanilla bean before, this is a great opportunity. Just like Boston cream pie is not a pie, vanilla beans aren't beans. In fact, they're the skinny seed pods of orchids that grow variously in South and Central America, Madagascar, Uganda, Tunisia, and Tahiti. The thick paste obtained by scraping one of these beans is called vanilla caviar, and it's a wonderful thing indeed: This is vanilla in its purest form, not cut by the alcohol of an extract or the dried vanilla powder that's found in a paste. (See our handy guide on vanilla extract versus paste for more details.)