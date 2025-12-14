9 Tasty Facts About Nothing Bundt Cakes
When you're craving a store-bought sweet, you're bound to find plenty of places that sell cookies, brownies, or cakes. But what if you're craving a bundt cake? This style of cake is a bit harder to find, and you'll likely need to consult a few tips if you plan to make it from scratch. But luckily, there's a reliable place where you can find bundt cakes in abundance, all year long: Nothing Bundt Cakes. We're big fans of the bakery and have eaten various flavors for many years, but just because you eat them doesn't mean you know about the brand.
We wanted to dive into the company's world of cakes to discover more than meets the eye. We did some research and compiled a few fun and mesmerizing facts for those who are interested in Nothing Bundt Cakes. Below, you'll learn essentials like how the company was started, what kind of bundt offerings and sizes it has, and other information to cure your curiosity. Whether you've never heard of the brand or purchase from it regularly, you probably didn't know most of these tasty tidbits.
It was founded by two moms in Las Vegas
Before Nothing Bundt Cakes became the empire it is today, it had small beginnings. Let's rewind to 1997, when Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz created their first bundt in their homes. They were two moms and friends living in Las Vegas, Nevada, who were just enjoying the practice of baking. They started with a cake and then figured out the frosting process, using a cream cheese and butter base to decorate the baked good.
You can't really know if or how successful something's going to be, so they likely had no idea that the first bake would lead to hundreds of store openings, millions of cakes sold, and nearly 30 years of business. But they knew that they had a good idea and something that was unique to distinguish themselves from everything else available at the time. So, a year after that first bundt experiment, they opened the premier Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Las Vegas. And the rest is history.
There are different sizes to pick from
When you make your way into a store, you're hit with a display case full of flavor options. But not only that, there are various sizes that you can get based on whether it's for yourself, for a delicious mini treat, or if you're getting something for a crowd. Let's start from the largest option and work our way down.
A typical bundt cake is well ... cake-sized, and that's what the Nothing Bundt Cakes' large bundt offers. There's an 8-inch cake that's meant to serve eight people, while the 10-inch cake serves 18 – certainly ideal options for larger gatherings or birthdays. Then we have the Bundtlets, which are a personal-sized cake. These are available to purchase as individual cakes; you can buy one or however many you'd like.
Last, we have the Bundtinis, which are bite-sized, adorable, tiny cakes sold by the dozen. While small, they are great to get if you're going to a party or an event where you want petite, individual cakes; plus, you can pick what flavors to get and aren't obligated to stick to one flavor — as you'd be for a large cake size.
You can order cakes decorated for different holidays and celebrations
If you've only ever seen the brand in passing, you might have spotted the standard decoration with the classic icing piped in lines around the cake — and that's it. This simplicity falls in line with our advice on skipping out on extravagant toppings for bundt cakes. Decorations, however, are a different story as they don't alter the flavor and can easily be removed. And we see that executed in the bakery's diverse range of whimsical decorations for weddings, engagements, Thanksgiving, Christmas, autumn, and more. This includes various themed decorations, toppers, and other accouterments. It doesn't deviate from the standard icing, but the added decorations give it color and pizzazz to suit your celebratory occasions.
For example, for Christmas, there are decorations with Nutcracker or gnome toppers placed on each Bundtini or the Santa's Slice of Joy; this is the large bundt decorated with a small stocking and a headband with a Santa hat that you can actually wear. There are also general birthday decorations with presents as the topper. But there are so many options, from basketball decorations to princess ones to chic options for weddings or bridal parties. No matter what life or corporate event you have coming up, Nothing Bundt Cakes has some whimsical accessories to bring more joy to your cake.
It has gluten-free options
We know how difficult it can be to find gluten-free baked goods, let alone ones that actually taste good. Nothing Bundt Cakes has a couple of gluten-free cakes, but this will vary based on the store. There's usually a couple of options — such as chocolate chip cookie or lemon raspberry — and it may come at a slight upcharge compared to the standard offerings.
Here's the kicker, though: The gluten-free cakes are made without gluten-containing ingredients, but are made with equipment that does and therefore may have trace amounts of gluten. So, if you're celiac, you may want to avoid it entirely. People with celiac disease report that while the gluten-free goods are incredibly delicious, they ended up having adverse reactions. Others mention that sometimes they feel poorly, while other times it's been fine.
You'll want to call ahead or visit in person to inquire before getting your hopes up on whether there are gluten-free options at all, and second, you may want to inquire about cross-contamination, as this is something people say may differ by location. A few customers share that their specific store makes the gluten-free bundts first each day, and they have never had any reactions. No matter what, though, people are huge fans of the small gluten-free selection and crave more options.
It has a youth reading program called Books & Bundts
If you're trying to encourage your children to read, bribing them with a Bundtlet might be a scrumptious way to go. Or if they're already voracious readers, having a little sweet treat as a reward doesn't hurt. The bakery has a youth reading program called Books & Bundts geared toward children in pre-kindergarten through elementary school. Essentially, it's a program that allows kids to read books at their own pace. The kiddos jot down the books they complete on a reading tracker and eventually earn a Bundtlet for their efforts.
Make sure to visit or contact your bakery to see if they participate in Bundts & Books, what the requirements are, and to get any relevant information or trackers. The reading goal may vary depending on the bakery. We've seen some mentions that a child needs to read for 400 minutes without any designated timeframe, or 400 minutes within a month, while others have noted 600 minutes within 30 days. Whatever it is, that free Bundtlet may motivate your kiddos to read more frequently, and that's all that matters.
It sells branded beverages
Sure, you can get store-bought sweet teas from plenty of places, but you may want to wash down your favorite bundt with Nothing Bundt Cake's branded version. It offers fresh-brewed sweet tea in a gallon or half-gallon size, so you don't have to make a separate stop for drinks. It's made every day right in the bakery with brewed black tea and cane sugar. There's also unsweetened tea (made only of pure brewed black tea), mango tea (black tea with some mango flavoring), and lemonade made with cane sugar.
All four drinks are available in the same two sizes as the sweet tea and are made in-house. The branded beverages are ideal if you're buying a large cake or the Bundtinis for a corporate event or party, so you can serve drinks while sticking with the Nothing Bundt Cake theme. But you could certainly buy a jug just because you love the taste. Again, offerings and availability vary by location, so it's worth purchasing it if your store sells any sippers.
It occasionally sells limited-time and pop-up flavors
There are plenty of regular Nothing Bundt Cake flavors to pick from, but you may come across some limited-time or pop-up offerings. These ebb and flow based on the season or any special occasions. As an example, there was a winter pop-up Coconut Cream Snowflake flavor that sold for a mere two-week period. Or autumn flavors from the past include Caramel Apple Cider or Chocolate Toffee Crunch. Other previous limited flavors include Chocolate Turtle, Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl, Key Lime, or Banana Pudding Cake made with real Nilla Wafers, but there's a long list of these vault items.
As fun as it is to try these flavors, it can be a huge bummer if you fall in love with an option and don't know if or when it'll ever return. Snickerdoodle was our No. 1 pick after testing out various Nothing Bundt Cake flavors, but it isn't currently part of the standard menu — and people demand it make its way back. We loved the rich texture and those cinnamon notes; it was a familiar spin on a traditional snickerdoodle cookie, yet made in the bundt style. It was done incredibly well, and much like other customers, we can only hope it comes back soon.
Most locations are franchise-owned
We've mentioned a few times that options may vary by location, and that's because a lot of Nothing Bundt Cake stores are franchises (which is different than being a chain). A franchise means an individual or group can own and operate their store, whereas a chain is owned and operated by the corporation or parent company. The bundt cake company has a whole franchise section on the website for interested parties to learn more about the opportunity. And it's the franchising that's a big part of the company's widespread success. The first franchise of the store opened in 2007 in Poway, California, and the growth has been steady ever since.
In 2022, there were around 400 franchised bakeries (out of 424 total stores), and by the end of 2024, there were well over 600 franchised Nothing Bundt Cake bakeries. While thousands of other stores and retailers closed across the U.S. in 2025, the bundt business is booming; in 2024, the company earned $855 million in sales. By the end of 2025, over 100 Nothing Bundt Cake franchises will have opened their doors with a total of 730 stores nationwide. If you're seeking a business endeavor, opening your own franchise might be worth looking into — but you need around $660,000 to $1 million to do so. Back in 2014, though, that number was around half the price, somewhere between $340,000 and up to $480,000.
It wants to open its 1,000th location by 2027
As we covered, the majority of Nothing Bundt Cake locations are franchises, and the company doesn't have any plans to stray from that business model. In fact, it's continuing head-on with major plans for franchise expansion. In May 2025, the cake company opened its 700th location and set its sights on opening 300 more to hit the 1,000 mark by 2027. Given that Nothing Bundt Cakes grew from 400ish bakeries in 2022 to a little over 700 in 2025, reaching four-digits by 2027 is both lofty yet approachable.
It's unclear if the 1,000 number is geared toward the start of 2027 or to close it out; if it's the latter, then there's a lot more wiggle room to hit that target. From 2022 to 2024, the company never closed a bakery either. In a PR Newswire press release, CEO Dolf Berle credits some of the latest success to Gen Z (specifically when it comes to treating yourself) and American snack culture. So, go ahead and grab that Bundtlet and enjoy.