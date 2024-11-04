9 Store-Bought Sweet Tea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you grew up in the South or just enjoy your tea with a side of sugar, there's a good chance that most of us have enjoyed sweet tea at one point or another. American sweet tea is a pretty simple thing to brew up, typically using fresh water, Lipton black tea, and lots of sugar, resulting in a super sweet and satisfying beverage that is best served ice cold. Despite being such a bare-bones concoction, it can be hard to get sweet tea right, and even with the plethora of store-bought options available, not all of them are able to live up to grandma's foolproof sweet tea recipe.

To save you the sugar rush of trying every bottled or canned sweet tea on the market, I've put my own sweet tooth to work by sampling some popular brands to determine which is the best of the best. I made sure to choose options that are purely sweet tea — no added flavors like lemon, raspberry, or peach — to stay true to the beverage we all know and love. My ranking largely comes down to which tea tastes the best, of course, but I also considered balance in flavor and which ones veered perhaps a bit too far (or not far enough) on the sweet side.