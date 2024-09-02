Liquid Death Water Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

You've probably seen Liquid Death in the grocery store. With its ominously flavor names and packaging design, you may not be sure what exactly you're looking at and whether it's actually safe to drink. Rest assured. It's just water. In fact, the only thing Liquid Death promises to kill is your thirst with its water, tea, and an electrolyte mix. Fear not; this brand is all bark.

Like many millennials, sparkling water is a mainstay in my home, and I've tried plenty of brands. Liquid Death has been the one I keep returning to ever since I first heard about it from TikTok's water sommelier, Martin Riese. Each can (not bottle) of flavored water contains sparkling water that aims to replicate the carbonation of beer, agave nectar, citric acid, and natural flavors. With some brands, I've found that flavored sparkling water can have an off putting bitter taste, but that's not an issue Liquid Death flavors. That said, within the range, I definitely have favorites and others I'll happily leave for others to enjoy. In sampling Liquid Death's flavors, I rank them here according to how much I enjoy the flavor and whether it is unique or rather run of the mill.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.