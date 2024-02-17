Liquid Death Introduces Death Dust Electrolyte Mix

Liquid Death canned water took the alternative straight-edge scene by a storm when it launched in 2019 with its intentionally heavy-handed, almost silly branding. Now, the non-alc RTD beverage pioneer is venturing beyond the $25 billion water industry and entering a new category: powdered electrolyte drink mixes.

Introducing Liquid Death Electrolyte Death Dust. In true Liquid Death fashion, the box comes with 12 sticks of the electrolyte drink mix (three different flavors and four sticks of each) with flavor names that double as edgy puns: "Convicted Melon," "Mango Chainsaw," and "Severed Lime," all under the brand's signature tagline "Murder Your Thirst." Each stick of electrolyte-enriched flavor dust contains 35 calories, 300 milligrams of sodium, 200 milligrams of potassium, and 40 milligrams of magnesium, plus light sweetening with dextrose and cane sugar. Just dump 'em into a bottle of water (or a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water) and shake to dissolve. The box runs for $17.99 plus shipping, and for now, it looks like Amazon is the exclusive retailer of the product.

Like the brand's revolutionary canned water, Death Dust could be arriving right on time. There's a hopping consumer market for enhanced water. In 2022, the global market for electrolyte mixes was reported at a whopping $17.7 billion with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 5.2%, reaching $30.1 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research. Death Dust could ride the wave of promoted wellness products, appealing not just to athletes but also to all health-conscious consumers.