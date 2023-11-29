Simple Syrup Vs Agave Nectar: Which Is Best For Your Cocktail?

Tis the season for clinking cocktails and soon, raising a glass to a brand new year. With holiday parties galore and festivities around every corner, you might find yourself stocking (and restocking) the bar a bit more often than typical over the winter season. From bright bubbly champagne toasts to festive red cranberry cocktails and cozy cinnamon cider drinks, one of the staples you'll need for holiday cocktails — aside from your favorite booze of course — is the sweet stuff. Many drinks on traditional bar menus call for simple syrup, the staple sweetener of choice for so many classics from the old fashioned to a margarita. But for those looking to mix it up, agave nectar is a popular alternative. You might even have it in your pantry as we speak.

The distinction between simple syrup and agave nectar is clear on a surface level — one's a concoction, the other a plant-based natural substance. But the difference between the two can be less clear when it comes to using them in drinks, as it seems like both might work equally well when tossed in a cocktail shaker. However, they're not quite interchangeable. The main difference (aside from health profile) comes down to flavor. Simple syrup has a mild flavor and blends right into just about anything, while agave will leave a more noticeable caramel-y, heavier taste. This rounds out some drinks beautifully but some may find it overpowering in lighter, clear-liquor based drinks. Compare and contrast and let your tastebuds be the judge.