Simple Syrup Vs Agave Nectar: Which Is Best For Your Cocktail?
Tis the season for clinking cocktails and soon, raising a glass to a brand new year. With holiday parties galore and festivities around every corner, you might find yourself stocking (and restocking) the bar a bit more often than typical over the winter season. From bright bubbly champagne toasts to festive red cranberry cocktails and cozy cinnamon cider drinks, one of the staples you'll need for holiday cocktails — aside from your favorite booze of course — is the sweet stuff. Many drinks on traditional bar menus call for simple syrup, the staple sweetener of choice for so many classics from the old fashioned to a margarita. But for those looking to mix it up, agave nectar is a popular alternative. You might even have it in your pantry as we speak.
The distinction between simple syrup and agave nectar is clear on a surface level — one's a concoction, the other a plant-based natural substance. But the difference between the two can be less clear when it comes to using them in drinks, as it seems like both might work equally well when tossed in a cocktail shaker. However, they're not quite interchangeable. The main difference (aside from health profile) comes down to flavor. Simple syrup has a mild flavor and blends right into just about anything, while agave will leave a more noticeable caramel-y, heavier taste. This rounds out some drinks beautifully but some may find it overpowering in lighter, clear-liquor based drinks. Compare and contrast and let your tastebuds be the judge.
Agave is lower on the glycemic index but heavier in flavor
At the end of the day, both sweeteners get the job done and blend easily into a chilled drink, unlike plain sugar or honey. One major difference between the two comes down to health. With more of us conscious these days about lowering our sugar intake, you might have your eye on agave nectar (also called agave syrup). It's heralded as healthier, is lower on the glycemic index and has a lower calorie count than sugar-based simple syrup. If your main deciding factor has to do with the difference in taste, this really comes down to personal opinion. Some may find the heavier flavor of agave to be too much with some liquors, and others may find it works with just about anything from tequila to gin. Throw yourself a boozy taste test!
When it comes to cocktail hour, sometimes convenience is key, Especially when drinks are spontaneous ones, answering a craving or serving a friend who dropped by. If this is the case, simple syrup, though simple, may not be an option. It's as easy as combining sugar and water on the stovetop, but requires some forethought and time to cool. When happy hour calls, one major difference is agave nectar is always ready to pour. Just remember to reduce the amount you use since agave is more concentrated and sweeter — just a spoonful of it makes the cocktail go down, easily. Cheers!