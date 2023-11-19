20 Best Holiday Cocktails To Celebrate The Season

The holidays are a magical time of the year, but there is no denying the chaos that often comes along with it. Sometimes, we need something to take a bit of the edge off. Whether it is a family function, a work holiday party, or just a cozy night in, a little booze being thrown into the mix never hurts anybody.

This carefully curated list of holiday cocktail recipes is filled with tons of creative options, many inspired by the most popular drinks of the season. While the holidays are known for being a time for family traditions, you might consider straying from the norm with one of these fun recipes. With options like these, you will not have an excuse to show up empty-handed to a holiday function. After all, who doesn't want to be the life of the party and bring the most fun and festive drink of the bunch?