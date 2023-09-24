Spiced Chai Old Fashioned Recipe
For bourbon lovers, nothing beats a classic old fashioned. Strong, sharp, and faintly sweet, old fashioneds are typically a simple recipe of bourbon whiskey, sugar, bitters, and orange. Such a simple recipe begs for adaptation, which some states have taken as seriously as naming one their own (Wisconsin, we're looking at you). Though the friendly northern state takes some liberties with the formula, the old fashioned still never strays far from the original.
To give a simple old fashioned a fall-forward makeover, we lean on cozy chai spices and nutty black walnut bitters. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the chai is used as a syrup, which comes together easily in minutes by steeping a few tea bags in sugared water. The result is a warming, cinnamon-scented bourbon cocktail that can be whipped up in minutes. Because it's so easy to make (and batching is a breeze), this cocktail is perfect for hosting — assuming your guests are bourbon enthusiasts, too. For the whiskey-averse, there's always martinis.
Gathering ingredients for spiced chai old fashioneds
For the simple syrup, you'll just need water, sugar, and a few chai tea bags. These don't have to be a certain type or brand; any chai mix will do. For the drink itself, grab an orange, black walnut bitters, bourbon, star anise, and cinnamon. Black walnut bitters are made by The Fee Brothers and can be used for other cocktails like Manhattans or sours, but if you're having trouble finding any, swap for orange or old fashioned bitters instead. As for the bourbon, we recommend a budget option (save your nice stuff for sipping), and one that has notes of vanilla and caramel.
Can this old fashioned be made ahead?
Old fashioneds are easy to batch and store for easy late-night pours. In fact, many restaurants will batch these to make serving fast and easy. To make ahead, make a batch of the simple syrup, then multiply the recipe by the amount of drinks you'd like to make. For example, a batch for 8 cocktails would be 4 ounces simple syrup, 4 teaspoons bitters, and 16 ounces bourbon. Mix the liquids together and store in a sealable container until ready to serve, then pour over ice and garnish.
The simple syrup can be made up to a month in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Because it's hard (or rather, impossible) to make a single serving of simple syrup, you'll have about a half cup of syrup to use. This is enough to make well over 10 old fashioneds, but you can also use the syrup in coffee, Manhattans, tea, or even baked goods.
What spices are in chai?
Chai, a staple in India (and South Asia in general), literally means "tea" in Hindi, but when we say "chai," we are usually referring not just to the tea but the blend of warm spices that traditionally accompany it. This spice blend, chai masala, is commonly made from cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. This recipe is easiest to make with chai tea bags, which typically include all these spices and black tea. Plus, with everything included in a sachet, there's no need to strain the syrup.
The truth is, though, you likely have all the ingredients to make your own chai masala in your pantry already. You can do this with whole spices directly in the syrup and strain after steeping, or you can add ground spices to an empty tea bag and steep the syrup that way. If desired, add black tea as well, which will change the color and add a malty flavor. And a secret tip? You can also use pumpkin pie spice, which has most of the same spices as chai masala. To use fresh spices instead of teabags, follow our maple chai or pumpkin pie spice recipes for measurement guidance.
- For the chai simple syrup
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 chai tea bags
- For the cocktail
- 1 slice orange
- ½ ounce chai simple syrup
- 2 dashes black walnut bitters
- 2 ounces bourbon
- Star anise, for garnish
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
- Start by making the chai simple syrup. Add water to a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Add sugar and simmer until sugar is dissolved.
- Remove saucepan from the heat and steep tea bags in syrup until infused, about 5 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and let cool completely.
- To make the old fashioned, add orange slice, ½ ounce chai simple syrup, and bitters to a glass.
- Muddle gently to release orange juice.
- Add ice to the glass. Pour bourbon over ice.
- Stir gently until chilled.
- Garnish with star anise and cinnamon stick to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|581
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|113.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|112.1 g
|Sodium
|14.2 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g