Spiced Chai Old Fashioned Recipe

For bourbon lovers, nothing beats a classic old fashioned. Strong, sharp, and faintly sweet, old fashioneds are typically a simple recipe of bourbon whiskey, sugar, bitters, and orange. Such a simple recipe begs for adaptation, which some states have taken as seriously as naming one their own (Wisconsin, we're looking at you). Though the friendly northern state takes some liberties with the formula, the old fashioned still never strays far from the original.

To give a simple old fashioned a fall-forward makeover, we lean on cozy chai spices and nutty black walnut bitters. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the chai is used as a syrup, which comes together easily in minutes by steeping a few tea bags in sugared water. The result is a warming, cinnamon-scented bourbon cocktail that can be whipped up in minutes. Because it's so easy to make (and batching is a breeze), this cocktail is perfect for hosting — assuming your guests are bourbon enthusiasts, too. For the whiskey-averse, there's always martinis.