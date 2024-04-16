The Water Used When Making Tea Matters More Than You Might Think

Like coffee, there are many elements to making tea that can affect the flavor profile of the brewed cup. However, there's an often overlooked component that can drastically impact your cup's flavor profile — the water you use. The simple act of filling your kettle with fresh water each time you go to steep a cup can be a game-changer in unlocking the full potential of your tea leaves.

Though it might not seem like an issue, when water is boiled repeatedly, its oxygen content diminishes. Each round of boiling strips away a bit of this vital element, leaving the water — and therefore your tea — flat. It might seem inconvenient, but refilling your kettle with new water is worth the extra effort. But why does oxygen matter in the taste of water and, subsequently, your tea? Well, oxygen isn't just a bystander. It actively participates in the brewing process. It interacts with the tea compounds, enhancing their release and contributing to the overall aroma and flavor. Think of it as a catalyst, amplifying your brewed cup of tea.