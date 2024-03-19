The Scientific Advice On How Long You Should Steep Tea

Brewing the elusive "perfect cup of tea" can feel like juggling a merry-go-round of variables. Tea bags or loose leaf? Glass teapot or ceramic? Whether you're making a steaming mug of black tea, a pitcher of homemade iced tea, a punchy herbal tea with fresh ginger pieces, or steeping high-quality tea tips, every brew requires a unique steeping time and temperature to extract optimal flavor from those delicate ingredients. Still, there is one universal rule that will help tea lovers get the most out of their cups.

According to scientists at the University of Northumbria's School of Life Sciences (via The Sydney Morning Herald), the secret to a killer cuppa tea is to let it stand for two minutes after steeping. Then, remove the tea leaves and let it sit for an additional six minutes before drinking it. For a thirsty tea fan, the little extra patience can feel excruciating. Still, there's a reason for the restraint — and if you've ever scalded your eager tongue on a too-hot brew before, then you'll probably be familiar with the concept, here.

Allowing the tea to rest and cool to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (or 60 degrees Celsius) creates the most ideal temperature conditions for those tea leaves to release their flavors throughout the water. Believe it or not, those precious leaves can get scalded, too. Admittedly, this peak-quality time is a narrow window. After 17 minutes and 30 seconds, or once the temps drop below 113 degrees Fahrenheit (whichever comes first), your tea will no longer be in its prime condition, say the scientists.