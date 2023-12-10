Why You Should Steep Tea Tips For A High Quality Cup

When we say steeping "tea tips" in the title, we're not actually offering you tea brewing hacks. Instead, we're talking about literal tea tips — the young, unopened leaves of the tea plant. Also known as "tea buds," this special type of tea is highly prized by tea aficionados not just for its rarity and price, but also for its top-notch quality.

What sets tea tips apart from regular loose-leaf tea is their youth. Unlike fully matured tea leaves, tea tips are plucked "prematurely." Tea farmers have long understood that tea plants conserve nutrients during the winter, which they use to grow new leaves as the weather warms. By harvesting the plants early in the spring, farmers can collect newly sprouted leaves packed more densely with nutrients and flavors than usual. This is the secret behind their unique and undeniably superior flavor and aroma compared to regular tea.

Beyond their exceptional brew, tea tips also boast a distinctive appearance. They are often picked so young that the leaves haven't fully unfurled, giving them a curled, needle-like appearance, with sharp points on either end resembling "tips" of leaves. Many tea tips are also covered in a fine layer of hair known as "downy buds," which serve as the tea plant's natural defense against insects. As the leaves mature, these hairs shed. This underscores just how early these leaves are harvested compared to the norm!