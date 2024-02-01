Why Natural Bottled Water Is The Best Option For Your Cup Of Tea

Lao Tzu himself famously called tea "the elixir of life," but to the poet Lu Yu, the matter of tea was a bit more complicated than that. In 760s China, folks were predominantly enjoying their tea leaves in elaborate soups. They were eating them instead of drinking them. To influence his contemporaries that tea could be a flavorful drink on its own, Yu wrote the seminal "The Classic of Tea" (aka the "Ch'a Ching") in which he stressed the importance of brewing tea with high-quality ingredients like pure spring water.

According to Yu's prescription, "The best quality tea must have creases like the leathern boot of Tartar horsemen, curl like the dewlap of a mighty bullock, unfold like a mist rising out of a ravine, gleam like a lake touched by a zephyr, and be wet and soft like a fine earth newly swept by rain," and as you might guess, just "any water" will not do. Still, somewhere along the way, contemporary foodies have lost their way. At its fundamental level, tea is flavored water. In such a minimal beverage, ingredients count extra. In the same way that using impure water is among the biggest mistakes you're making with ice cubes, the type of water you use to make tea can make a big difference in your lovin' mugful's overall flavor. The best water for steeping a good cup of tea is water that is low in minerals and natural bottled water is the best tool for the job.