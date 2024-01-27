What You Need To Know About Microplastics In Bottled Water

It's common knowledge at this point that plastic doesn't break down the way paper products do. During its tenure in a landfill, rather than decompose, plastic breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, called microplastics. Worse still, plastic doesn't always reach landfills, often ending up in the ocean or other terrestrial ecosystems, atomizing there. An estimated 30 million tons of plastic are dumped worldwide every single year, and according to a new study from researchers with Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, some portion of it is likely to end up inside our bodies.

The study found that bottled water contains anywhere from 10 to 100 times more microplastics than previously thought (yikes). Published Monday in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences," it examined three undisclosed brands of bottled water using Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS) microscopy, which uses a pair of lasers to analyze the sample's contents, and the findings were troubling.

Just one liter of bottled water contained an average of 240,000 detectable plastic fragments in each liter, 10% of which were microplastics (5mm to 1 micrometer) and 90% of which were smaller nanoplastics (fragments smaller than a micrometer). A previous estimate based on a 2018 study arrived at a number that was closer to 325 microplastic fragments per liter, but it turns out that figure was off by literally hundreds of thousands.