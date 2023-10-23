The Reason It's Sometimes Worth Cooking With Pricey Bottled Mineral Water

Water is a rather straightforward ingredient in any recipe — most people don't even blink when they fill up a measurement cup with tap water to add to the pot. But you'd be surprised to learn that water quality can actually influence how good the end result of your recipe is, and tap water quality is right at the bottom of this scale. What's higher up the scale, you ask? Mineral water!

While bottled mineral water (also known as spring water) might seem rather extravagant and even unnecessary, it can genuinely enhance the flavor and quality of certain dishes. Some chefs swear by using mineral instead of tap water in water-forward recipes, such as soups and stews. Supposedly, it adds subtle mineral notes to the liquid base, elevating the overall taste. Mineral water is also the preferred choice for pastry chefs and bakers. Tap water can vary in hardness or softness, which can affect dough texture and fermentation. As such, bottled mineral water, with its relatively consistent mineral composition, is preferred since it often produces better results.

However, remember that you don't need mineral water for every recipe. In most cases, tap water works just fine. Save your money for better quality core ingredients, unless the recipe truly benefits from the unique mineral qualities of bottled water like in the cases above!