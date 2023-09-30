12 Best Fancy Bottled Water Brands

From diamond rings and designer purses to Lamborghinis and McMansions, there's no end to the ways you can show off your wealth. And thanks to fancy bottled water, you have the opportunity to flaunt your status — even if your budget is more thrift store than Gucci. Even the most expensive bottled water brands sell their smaller wares for less than $2 per bottle. It's not cheap, but it's a tiny luxury most of us can afford to indulge in every once and a while.

What sets upscale bottled water apart from generic brands is by no means a science, but even non-experts can spot a bougie bottle when they see one. In general, fancy bottled waters feature a combination of unique packaging, an elegant label, and a detailed origin story about the water's provenance (bonus points for volcanoes or ancient aquifers). With all of these sleek marketing tactics, knowing where to make your water splurge can be tricky. To help quench your thirst in style, we've put together a list of the best fancy bottled water brands. Follow along as we discover some of the world's best-packaged H2O.