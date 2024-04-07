A Pinch Of Salt Is The Key To Balancing Out Bitter Tea

There are countless benefits to drinking tea. Some teas promote relaxation, others give you a gentle caffeine boost, and some countries, such as Turkey, drink tea as a part of their culinary culture. With all these benefits, incorporating more tea into your diet feels like a no-brainer, but for some people, the herbal, earthiness of tea comes across as a strong bitter flavor that turns them off from the beverage. If you've been wanting to become a tea drinker, but the bitterness scares you away, a pinch of salt might fix your flavor problems.

You may have heard of the concept of balancing flavors in cooking. It's why a simple addition of salt sweetens your chocolate chip cookies. Using contrasting flavors can round out the taste of your food and drinks. Salt tames the bitterness by blocking your taste receptors that make tea bitter. It's similar to adding sugar to your tea, but instead of masking the flavor, salt blocks it. By doing this, you still taste the natural flavor of the herbs and plants used to make your tea blend, minus the bitter sensation. Don't worry about being able to taste the salt. You use such a minimal amount that it's practically undetectable.