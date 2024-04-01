Why Turkey Drinks The Most Tea Out Of Any Other Country

Whether it's an afternoon espresso in Italy or a round of unique Oktoberfest beers in Germany, many cultures have storied liquid creations. In Turkey, both tea and coffee are prominent beverages consumed throughout the day at social cafes.

And while the distinct Turkish coffee may be the more well-known export abroad, it's tea that's consumed with greater frequency. In fact, the country's consumption of tea leads all other nations per capita, as per a 2022 study published by Statista. Around 90% of participants noted they drink the beverage regularly. Earlier studies suggest that it's not only frequency but volume as well that Turkish people set the world's pace in, with Turkey also leading in weight consumed per capita.

Many factors influence the nation's status in such a metric, making untangling the precise reason difficult. For one, Turkey itself is a large tea producer. Domestic growth took off in the early 20th century after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. With the loss of Yemenese territory, coffee prices rose, leading to an increased interest — and therefore growth — in tea production. From there, the beverage's accessibility took grip and never waned. Tea is an all-day ritual enjoyed widely throughout the nation. As a result, a cup of the flavor-forward brew is never far away.