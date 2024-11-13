16 Tips For Baking The Absolute Best Bundt Cake

Why would anyone bake a plain cake when there's Bundt cake out there? Certainly, you can bake a cake that's round or one that's square — but where's the fun in that? With just a Bundt tin, you have the opportunity to make a fun-shaped cake that's perfect for adorning your holiday, breakfast, or dessert table.

Advertisement

Bundt tins have a circular shape with a hole in the middle. While the design of the actual tin may differ, all Bundts have a hole in the center, which allows the cake to cook from the inside out. In comparison, conventional cake pans bake from the outside in. As you can imagine, the unique shape of these tins makes making a cake in them slightly more difficult. As an experienced home baker, I've worked with these tins frequently. I've also had countless cakes come out half-stuck to the tin, raw, and unfit for serving to anyone.

I've cultivated some of my best tips for making stunning, tasty, and towering Bundt cakes. While using this tin is certainly a learning curve, they're not as intimidating as they look. Once you master the nuances of properly greasing the pan, removing it from the sponge, and decorating, you'll be well on your way to a stunning Bundt for every occasion.

Advertisement