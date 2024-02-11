The Best Method For Cleaning A Bundt Pan

There is no baking vessel that's more visually stunning than the Bundt pan. Beyond its unique donut-esque shape, the fluted pans often boast a myriad of intricate designs. Nevertheless, while baking in a beautifully sculpted pan can save you the stresses of decorating Bundt cake creations, there is one major issue — the pan's many nooks, crannies, grooves, and crevices are likely to leave behind baked-on residues that prove near-impossible to clean. However, with the right technique even the most stubborn of pans can sparkle once more.

It might sound obvious, but the best way to go about cleaning dirty Bundt pans is to give them a very good soak. The trick is to drizzle in a few drops of dish soap and use hot (borderline steamy) water. Additionally, they need to rest for an extended period — even overnight. Once the soapy and sudsy water has played its part in loosening burnt residue, all that's left to do is rinse and scrub whatever's left with a gentle, yet tough silicone or nylon-bristled brush.

At this point, a Bundt pan should be spotless. But, if it's still riddled with gunk and grime, simply dust some baking soda over the top of the stubborn bits and continue scrubbing away. If all else fails, repeat the soaking and scrubbing process.