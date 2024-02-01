Whip Out The Bundt Pan For A Burrito Dish Fit For A Crowd

The secret to hosting an unforgettable party isn't free-flowing booze, elaborate hors d'oeuvres, or even the best playlist (no one cares that you listen to Ethiopian jazz, actually). Haters will be mad, but the secret to party stardom is none other than the humble bundt pan. It's time for some crowd-friendly burritos.

We use the term "burrito" loosely here. You can call it a DIY Crunchwrap. You can call it a taco ring. Whatever. Either way, it's giving Very Hungry Caterpillar vibes, and chances are your dinner party guests are also very hungry. This bundt pan burrito is great for feeding guests, as playful and impressive as it is utilitarian. Plus, it leaves behind minimal dishes to wash at the end of the night.

To do it, sauté your ground beef and diced veggies for the taco filling as normal, then set the pan aside and turn your attention to a stack of soft tortillas. Slam 'em on a cutting board and slice them into wide strips. Separate these strips into three different piles; we'll be using each pile individually. Then, grab your bundt pan and arrange the strips in a fanning motion along the bottom so they overlap. From there, load in half of your burrito filling, and repeat the process with the second stack of tortilla strips and the remaining taco filling, creating two layers. Finish with a final layer of tortilla strips and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown.