Whip Out The Bundt Pan For A Burrito Dish Fit For A Crowd
The secret to hosting an unforgettable party isn't free-flowing booze, elaborate hors d'oeuvres, or even the best playlist (no one cares that you listen to Ethiopian jazz, actually). Haters will be mad, but the secret to party stardom is none other than the humble bundt pan. It's time for some crowd-friendly burritos.
We use the term "burrito" loosely here. You can call it a DIY Crunchwrap. You can call it a taco ring. Whatever. Either way, it's giving Very Hungry Caterpillar vibes, and chances are your dinner party guests are also very hungry. This bundt pan burrito is great for feeding guests, as playful and impressive as it is utilitarian. Plus, it leaves behind minimal dishes to wash at the end of the night.
To do it, sauté your ground beef and diced veggies for the taco filling as normal, then set the pan aside and turn your attention to a stack of soft tortillas. Slam 'em on a cutting board and slice them into wide strips. Separate these strips into three different piles; we'll be using each pile individually. Then, grab your bundt pan and arrange the strips in a fanning motion along the bottom so they overlap. From there, load in half of your burrito filling, and repeat the process with the second stack of tortilla strips and the remaining taco filling, creating two layers. Finish with a final layer of tortilla strips and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown.
Nothing bundt easy party prep on our watch
Feel free to get creative with your burrito filling and toppings. Red bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, and garlic are all fair game, yet fairly predictable. Sweet-spicy mango salsa, fresh cilantro, corn salsa, or crushed Doritos would all make for dimensional flavors and interesting texture.
To serve, you could leave the assembled burrito in the bundt pan and scoop it up with a fork, or you could pop it out of the bundt pan, transfer it to a plate, and slice it into individual pieces. If you go this route, allow the burrito to cool for at least 10 minutes before removing it from the pan. Sliced, it serves eight, but you could always whip out a second bundt pan to feed a larger crowd.
To make this innovative meal stretch even further, pair it with sides like tortilla chips and guac or even a casserole dish of warm, soft tamales. For a low-prep, high-fun party meal, you could serve this bundt pan burrito with a pitcher of batched margaritas and leave 'em out on the table for guests to serve themselves and come back for seconds (or thirds) throughout the night.