How To Properly Grease A Bundt Pan

We've all seen those gorgeous Bundt pans rippling with flutes, arches, and swirls. But those pretty pans can be a pain unless you know how to prepare your bakeware so the cake won't stick and fall apart when you try to release it. For a dependably crumble-free release, start by greasing the pan. Shortening and lard are easy to spread, but lard is not vegetarian-friendly. Butter has a rich flavor, but needs to be softened first. You can also use baking sprays made with oil and flour, but avoid oil-only sprays, which can leave a residue that makes future desserts stick.

Whichever type of grease you choose, getting a Bundt cake to slip out perfectly depends on how you apply it to the pan. Use a pastry brush to spread a thin layer across each nook and cranny, along with the inner tube. Brushing is key to even coverage, so don't skip this step even if you use a spray.

Next, you'll need to dust the pan. Traditionally, bakers use flour. However, Bundt cakes are often served bare to show off their forms and white flour residue may look unattractive on darker cakes. So for chocolate cakes, try using cocoa powder to flower cake pans which will blend in more seamlessly. Granulated sugar also works, forming a sweet crust during baking and almond flour can add a hint of nutty flavor.