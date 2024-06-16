The Extra Coating You Need To Ensure Bundt Cakes Don't Stick To The Pan
Even the simplest Bundt cake can steal the show at the center of a dessert platter, but it requires a smooth surface — one unblemished by those dreaded cracks and crumbles that occur when you have to pry it out of the pan. As lovely as they are, for that reason, Bundt cakes can often be a baker's bane. For one thing, any imperfections that occur as a result of a sticky pan can't be concealed with icing, like they can be for other cakes. For another, Bundt pans themselves are notoriously hard to grease evenly given the nooks, curves, and crannies that come with the nature of their design. Nevertheless, there are a few ways to help ensure that your finished cake slides out to perfection, with all its decorative edges left intact.
As you may know, one of the key steps you must take to protect your Bundt cake is to create a slippery surface inside the pan using either butter or shortening (which happens to be a great alternative when it comes to greasing a Bundt pan). But to take your anti-stick precautions one step further, you should consider adding an extra coating of fine powder before pouring in your batter. And no, we're not talking about plain ol' flour. Instead, you should try prepping the pan with a coating of breadcrumbs or nut flour. It may sound unusual, but it's a little trick of the trade you'll wonder how you managed to go without for so long.
The courser coatings can upgrade your cake in more ways than one
Dusting your Bundt pan after greasing it is a smart way to create a barrier between the cooking fat and your batter, preventing the fat from baking into your cake and essentially negating any of its non-stick benefits. While basic flour is many bakers' go-to, it can lead to a splotchy surface, as well as unappetizing clumps of uncooked flour in the cake itself. But using a coarser coating in your Bundt pan, like breadcrumbs or nut powder, can not only create a stronger barrier for easier release later on, but also result in a better-tasting cake.
Using breadcrumbs to help prevent your cake from sticking to the pan is a tip widely credited to the late baking guru Maida Heatter, who swore by it in many of her cake recipes. The finely ground crumbs create a pleasant crust that holds onto the shape of the Bundt pan, and adds some crunch to the exterior while keeping the inside of the dessert nice and moist. Nut flour, like almond flour, is another pan-coating alternative recommended by the likes of the King Arthur Baking Company, which suggests dusting it over your grease to add a wonderful nutty flavor to your cake.
Whichever one you opt for, be sure to evenly coat every ridge of the Bundt pan after greasing, then gently tap it to release any excess powder. Then, once your cake is done baking, you should have an effortless release and a beautifully crusted exterior that's ready for display.