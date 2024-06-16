The Extra Coating You Need To Ensure Bundt Cakes Don't Stick To The Pan

Even the simplest Bundt cake can steal the show at the center of a dessert platter, but it requires a smooth surface — one unblemished by those dreaded cracks and crumbles that occur when you have to pry it out of the pan. As lovely as they are, for that reason, Bundt cakes can often be a baker's bane. For one thing, any imperfections that occur as a result of a sticky pan can't be concealed with icing, like they can be for other cakes. For another, Bundt pans themselves are notoriously hard to grease evenly given the nooks, curves, and crannies that come with the nature of their design. Nevertheless, there are a few ways to help ensure that your finished cake slides out to perfection, with all its decorative edges left intact.

As you may know, one of the key steps you must take to protect your Bundt cake is to create a slippery surface inside the pan using either butter or shortening (which happens to be a great alternative when it comes to greasing a Bundt pan). But to take your anti-stick precautions one step further, you should consider adding an extra coating of fine powder before pouring in your batter. And no, we're not talking about plain ol' flour. Instead, you should try prepping the pan with a coating of breadcrumbs or nut flour. It may sound unusual, but it's a little trick of the trade you'll wonder how you managed to go without for so long.