9 Things Trader Joe's Employees Know That Shoppers Don't

You may be a frequent flyer at Trader Joe's, but only the employees have the real tea. There are so many aspects of this grocery store that make it unique, like the floral shirts, hand-painted signs, and mouthwatering specialty snack foods. You can see folks of every generation flooding the stores to fill their carts with reasonably priced produce and frozen dinners, and let's not forget the unparalleled service from the Trader Joe's crew. Seriously, why are they so happy all the time?

Well, each of these perks, qualities, and tidbits is curated to make the shopping experience enjoyable. Not only are the products top-tier, but the journey is always an adventure — except for the crowds and the tight parking lot. If you're curious what makes Trader Joe's so distinguished from a crew member's perspective, then you'll be intrigued by this list of things Trader Joe's employees know that shoppers don't. We've gathered information from the depths of the website, along with input from a variety of people who identify as Trader Joe's employees via Reddit.

After gaining an insider's view, you might see and appreciate this chain of neighborhood grocery stores from a new perspective. While some of their quirks are money-saving practices, others actually cost the store more and are solely done to improve the shopping experience. In a world where grocery stores are fairly generic, why not add a little sparkle to mandatory chores? Head on down to Trader Joe's for a unique grocery shopping experience, with quality products and prepared foods, friendly faces, and plenty of extras that you might not notice unless you read about them first.