9 Things Trader Joe's Employees Know That Shoppers Don't
You may be a frequent flyer at Trader Joe's, but only the employees have the real tea. There are so many aspects of this grocery store that make it unique, like the floral shirts, hand-painted signs, and mouthwatering specialty snack foods. You can see folks of every generation flooding the stores to fill their carts with reasonably priced produce and frozen dinners, and let's not forget the unparalleled service from the Trader Joe's crew. Seriously, why are they so happy all the time?
Well, each of these perks, qualities, and tidbits is curated to make the shopping experience enjoyable. Not only are the products top-tier, but the journey is always an adventure — except for the crowds and the tight parking lot. If you're curious what makes Trader Joe's so distinguished from a crew member's perspective, then you'll be intrigued by this list of things Trader Joe's employees know that shoppers don't. We've gathered information from the depths of the website, along with input from a variety of people who identify as Trader Joe's employees via Reddit.
After gaining an insider's view, you might see and appreciate this chain of neighborhood grocery stores from a new perspective. While some of their quirks are money-saving practices, others actually cost the store more and are solely done to improve the shopping experience. In a world where grocery stores are fairly generic, why not add a little sparkle to mandatory chores? Head on down to Trader Joe's for a unique grocery shopping experience, with quality products and prepared foods, friendly faces, and plenty of extras that you might not notice unless you read about them first.
That loud bell has an important purpose
One of the big mysteries of Trader Joe's is why the heck someone's always ringing that bell. Is it there to add a little chaos to the shopping experience? Are they alerting us to roll up our sleeves because they are almost out of peanut butter cups? Are the British coming? The answer is actually much simpler than that. Have you ever noticed that you never hear an announcement on a loudspeaker? Well, instead of using an intercom system, Trader Joe's crew members ring a bell to alert their team that they need some assistance.
This old-fashioned touch eliminates the need for a pesky PA system, which, it states in the FAQs on its website, "...just didn't feel right to us." There's a specific number of rings, similar to Morse code, to indicate the kind of assistance required. This enhances the maritime vibe, rounding out the shopper experience and adding a little whimsy for the TJ's crew. So, the bells at Trader Joe's actually have a meaning and add to the overall aesthetic of the grocery chain. You might not notice these little touches, but they help Trader Joe's stand out from the rest.
Each location has an artist on their team
Why does each Trader Joe's have such a strong neighborhood feel? We know that it is a national corporation with just under 650 locations as of 2026, but that's not what it's giving. It has a hand-crafted, just-around-the-corner, know-your-neighbor, hand-picked-items feel. And that's no coincidence. Part of this aesthetic comes from those hand-painted signs. Surprisingly enough, they are literally hand-painted and designed by employees and not prints produced on a larger scale at headquarters. Perhaps you've noticed that each location has a slightly different style, or that the blackboards have different images.
So, who are these artists creating the hand-painted signs at Trader Joe's? They are actually on-site artists who are part of the Trader Joe's crew. Each location has one or two hired artists who create these colorful and spunky signs that give each location a unique personality. Trader Joe's appreciation for the arts is not lost, as it could easily save money printing out generic or AI-created tags. We love Trader Joe's for its dedication to developing an atmosphere where even reading signs can be enjoyable. It puts a little joy into an obligatory task like grocery shopping and is one of the many reasons Trader Joe's customers are so loyal, even if they can't put their finger on it.
They actually don't want your help bagging
Each time we visit Trader Joe's, there is one thing that always impresses us beyond anything else. The way crew members pack grocery bags with such precision is astonishing — cold, heavy items on the bottom, soft produce on the top. It's like they know we need to access that bag of Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips on the ride home, so they wedged it right at the top, just like so. Mind readers? Maybe. But perhaps they are just good at their jobs and want the customer experience to extend beyond the store's walls.
Customer checkout etiquette can be confusing, as each grocery store seems to have its own policy or expectations. But Trader Joe's is very customer-focused, and if there is a crew member standing there ready to bag your groceries, let them. Some employees even enjoy doing the bagging, as one crew member states on Reddit, "I love bagging as long as the customers don't have 100 stipulations on where they need every little thing. My favorite customers are moms (they tend to talk more than dads) with an overflowing cart. I scan, I bag, and I just listen to them talk for a bit. It's soooo easy and pleasant." So stand back, chit chat, and let the professionals do their job.
That being said, if you don't have a designated bagger at your register, the lines are long, and the cashier looks overwhelmed, feel free to offer to do some bagging yourself. Communication is key so that you don't step on any toes.
You can return any item, no questions asked
Obviously, many Trader Joe's products are exceptional. Why would anyone want to return that Garlic Spread Dip, Pepita Salsa, or frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken dinner? However, food preferences are strong, and if you simply don't like cumin and bought something with cumin, then you're left disappointed, feeling wasteful, and out some amount of cash. Trader Joe's does not want customers to feel this way. So, its solution was to create an exceptional return policy that encourages customer feedback, but doesn't require an explanation. If you don't like it, you don't like it. If the tin was dented and made you nervous to eat it, then the company doesn't want you risking it. If you ate half a bag of chips and decided it wasn't your vibe, then you shouldn't have to pay for it.
It states right on its website that while it may like a product, you don't have to: "We tried it. We like it. If you don't, bring it back for a refund or exchange." You don't even need a receipt. That being said, customers mustn't take advantage of this very liberal system. Try to only bring back items you're displeased with, and do so with grace and courtesy. It is not the crew members' fault that you let your hummus expire, or that you've decided something tasted "off" in the pot pie.
It encourages sampling
At Trader Joe's, you get to sample. And, we don't mean that little booth with a crew member passing out cuts of cheese or cups of mango juice. A tasting booth is certainly one of the benefits of shopping at Trader Joe's, and there is a best time to stop by TJ's if you're in it for the free samples (Hint: end of the day, they don't want those samples to go to waste!). But beyond those giveaways, you can actually sample most unopened products that you're curious about. The policy isn't set in stone, but most non-perishable items like snack foods can be opened by a crew member for you to sample if you're just not sure whether they will suit your fancy.
However, things do look a little different in a post Covid-19 world. Some locations will simply tell you to purchase the item, and then return it if you don't like it. Others will open it up for you right on the spot, let you sample a few bites, and then toss the rest in the break room for crew members to enjoy. If your location offers this perk, be sure to approach your crew members without expectation of a taste test, and only with the intention of purchase. Avoid asking to test alcoholic or perishable items, although some crew members have been known, via Reddit, to pop open a bottle of oat milk or similar items from time to time, in select locations.
Ask crew members for their preferences; they've likely tasted the product
Marketing can be so deceiving. How are we expected to choose an item solely based on some words and pictures on the box or bag? Is that really a good product, or do they just have a fire market team and a higher marketing budget? Well, if you're unsure about an item, you can ask a Trader Joe's employee for their opinion, because chances are, they've actually tried it. That's right, Trader Joe's crew members have taste-tested many of the products, and the longer they've worked there, the more they've tried. This isn't only because of their in-store discount, but there are actually team tests that take place, according to crew members on Reddit.
Some stores will have a tasting each day, encouraging employees to learn a little more about the products they are selling. This helps to create well-rounded employees who can answer customer questions genuinely. So, although your tastes might vary, crew members may be able to give you a very clear description of the product, along with their personal opinion. Kind of makes you want to grab an application, doesn't it?
They hide stuffed animals for kids to find
Making the shopping experience for customers extends beyond the paying customer to the little tag-alongs as well. And as every parent knows, if your kid is happy and entertained, your trip to the market is a whole lot more relaxing. Many parents can't sneak away to grocery shop alone (although that's the dream), or they actively want to involve their children in the cooking process that starts at the grocery store. With that in mind, most Trader Joe's locations have a hide-and-seek style game for their tiny customers. Often, somewhere in the store, there is a little stuffie hiding and waiting for a child to point to it with a joyful squeal. Post Covid-19, these stuffies are often out of reach, but if a child reports their finding to a staff member, they are in for a little treat, whether it be a sticker or a lollipop.
Prizes, stuffed animals, and hiding spots vary by location. It's a great way to get your kids excited about going to Trader Joe's, and subconsciously creates little Trader Joe's fans for future purchases, so it's a win-win situation. Honestly, as adults, we love a little scavenger hunt while we shop, as well. Don't we deserve a small win amidst our list of chores? Make it a game with your partner or friend, whoever finds the stuffie first is owed a bottle of wine or a bag of Pink Lady Apple Chips.
There really are times when things slow down
While Trader Joe's is one of our favorite places to shop, it's also almost everyone else's favorite, too. And as a result, it's often very crowded. The parking lot is jammed, people are in a rush, navigating parking lots is never fun, and although the employees have a happy demeanor, the other customers don't always extend the same kindness. This is an issue with many of our favorite spots, and busy means good business for TJs. So, if you're not a fan of crowds or hullabaloo, then it's in your best interest to target slow shopping times.
Of course, it varies slightly by location, but on Reddit, a frequent Trader Joe's shopper outlines the best times to go: "I'm fortunate to have (2) TJ's in my city and I've noticed that lunch times (11am-1pm) tend to be way more hectic than dinner times (4pm-6pm) at both stores. I usually try to shop in the am but if it's between 11am-1pm I'll wait." We find this to be generally true across the board for most grocery stores. We also recommend avoiding the 5 p.m. rush, when folks get off work. All in all, early mornings will be your best bet, or right before closing time when people have had their dinners and are settled in for the night. Shopping early in the day also means you'll have access to the highest quality goods, like produce, before they've been picked over for the day.
Crew members are encouraged to dazzle customers
Every time we walk out of a Trader Joe's, we feel a bit more confident than when we walked in. This has to do with the absolutely contagious positive energy that Trader Joe's crew members are famous for. There are a few reasons these employees are so darn nice, and one of them is that they are likely generally happy with their jobs. With perks like employee sampling, contemplative pay, great healthcare, employee discounts, cool shirts, PTO, and room for job growth, who wouldn't have a smile on their face? They are also trained specifically to help the customer feel welcomed and supported. On a past crew member job listing description, it explains, "Our Crew Members create a warm and friendly shopping experience in our stores ... We entertain customers and [make] grocery shopping an exciting adventure." So, if you've ever been given a free bouquet of flowers or a bar of chocolate, it's part of the process.
That's right, while there is no specific policy in place outlined on the website, Trader Joe's crew members are often trained to give away items at their discretion, according to Reddit. We've had this happen to us and seen it happen to others. Maybe there is an exhausted mom who could use some appreciation, or maybe you dropped and broke a bottle of olive oil, and your face turned candy apple red. Trader Joe's employees want you to feel seen, comfortable, and appreciated, and they know a little free goodie makes all the difference, especially if the circumstance calls for it.