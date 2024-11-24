13 Trader Joe's Prepared Foods, Ranked

Any die-hard Trader Joe's customer knows how easy it is to get swept up in all the store's unique offerings. From its branded spices to its gloriously inexpensive wine and even its gluten-free take on Oreos, the store is full of items you won't find anywhere else, and they keep customers coming back. It's freshly prepared foods section is no exception, and if you've never browsed the grab-and-go refrigerator shelves, I urge you to give them at least a passing glance the next time you're in the store.

Trader Joe's prepared food section is full of offerings like sandwiches, salads, wraps, burritos, and breakfast bites. Some of them are fairly unassuming at first glance, and I've never found myself reaching for any on a whim — after all, I'm pretty wary of the quality of prepared foods. Recently, I decided it was high time I gave some of the prepped foods a try. I figured their convenience was worth testing the quality, and who knows? I wondered if I'd find a new, fresh favorite in the process. I grabbed 13 selections from the prepared section and ranked them based on taste, texture, perceived freshness, and how true they held to the package descriptions.