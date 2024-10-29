The Versatile Tool You Need To Make Easy Egg Bites In The Air Fryer

Egg bites are one of the easiest and tastiest breakfasts you can make at home or, let's be real, buy from Starbucks. If you're not in the mood for going out, all you need to do in the kitchen is whip up an egg batter, stir in your favorite cheeses and mix-ins, and cook them. While some recipes will call for baking egg bites in a conventional oven, your air fryer is a much more convenient way to cook them. Though, this air fryer hack requires one very specific tool: a silicone mold.

The silicone material is heat-resistant, which means you won't have to worry about your molds cracking due to the high temperatures in your air fryer. Plus, once your egg bites are finished baking, you can easily pop them out — thanks to the flexible material of the molds. Silicone molds, like these Round Egg Bite Molds from Caketime, come in a wide range of sizes, so you could theoretically make one large frittata-sized egg dish and cut off slices for the week, or enjoy individual bite-sized egg bites.