The Versatile Tool You Need To Make Easy Egg Bites In The Air Fryer
Egg bites are one of the easiest and tastiest breakfasts you can make at home or, let's be real, buy from Starbucks. If you're not in the mood for going out, all you need to do in the kitchen is whip up an egg batter, stir in your favorite cheeses and mix-ins, and cook them. While some recipes will call for baking egg bites in a conventional oven, your air fryer is a much more convenient way to cook them. Though, this air fryer hack requires one very specific tool: a silicone mold.
The silicone material is heat-resistant, which means you won't have to worry about your molds cracking due to the high temperatures in your air fryer. Plus, once your egg bites are finished baking, you can easily pop them out — thanks to the flexible material of the molds. Silicone molds, like these Round Egg Bite Molds from Caketime, come in a wide range of sizes, so you could theoretically make one large frittata-sized egg dish and cut off slices for the week, or enjoy individual bite-sized egg bites.
A silicone mold is the secret to air frying tasty egg bites
Making egg bites in these molds is rather simple. First you'll need to select a tray that can fit within the specs of your appliance. If you're worried that any tray will be too big, look for individual molds, like this set of four from Nalchios, rather than those that come in tray form. Although these molds may be marketed as "non-stick," it won't hurt to give each one a quick coating of oil to ensure that the egg mixture doesn't stick to the material and break when you're trying to remove it.
There are tons of ways to spice up homemade egg bites with seasonings, cheeses, meats, and other ingredients. Ham and cheddar make a filling combination that can be enjoyed for breakfast or lunch. You could also add a schmear of pesto, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes for elegant egg bites that are perfect for serving at your next brunch.