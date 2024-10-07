How To Spice Up Homemade Egg Bites For A Better Breakfast
Whether you discovered the protein-packed egg bites at Starbucks or made them from scratch even before the chain's launch, egg bites are a delicious breakfast option. You can prep them in advance, make a dozen at a time, and customize them to include all your favorite add-ins. If you're stuck in a rut and lost as to how to enhance the egg-based treats, we've got you covered. We assembled some ideas to spice up your homemade egg bites for a better breakfast, no matter what day of the week.
From switching up the texture to adding savory flavors and some heat, there's something for all tastes. Most of these suggestions are super easy to implement and probably follow the same steps as the egg bite recipe you use. A few of them have a special element that involves a little bit more work, but nothing you can't do fairly simply when you're prepping breakfast for the week. Read on for our recommendations on spicing up your egg bites — your future self will thank you!
Incorporate diced meat
Unless you avoid meat, it's often the answer when you're looking for a simple way to add a punch of flavor. Bacon or sausage in your breakfast egg bites are foolproof combos, but you can expand your repertoire to include ham, steak, or even chicken. Try turkey bacon to switch it up, different types of sausages, and plenty of seasonings. Spices and herbs will instantly boost the flavor with zero added effort.
First things first, you'll want to cook the meat to give it a nice browning on the exterior and prevent it from releasing too many juices into the egg bites as they bake. Some juiciness is welcome, but you don't want to have to deal with excess grease preventing the eggs from properly cooking. Meanwhile, if you have leftover steak or chicken from dinner, you're already a step ahead. Make sure to dice the meat into little pieces that will blend well into the egg mixture so that each bite is packed with tastiness.
Add nuts or seeds for a crunchy texture
For some people, textural variation is everything when it comes to food. If that's how you feel, the uniform consistency of egg bites can seem kind of bland. Thankfully, that's an easy fix if you just layer in a few key ingredients to give them some bite. Nuts and seeds are great to incorporate since they can be sprinkled on as a garnish or combined with the eggs prior to cooking.
If you're hesitant about where to start, try topping the bites with everything seasoning blend for an easy way to infuse flavor and texture with a quick shake. Alternatively, you can add toasted sunflower, pumpkin, or sesame seeds as a finale, or go the nutty route with chopped walnuts or pine nuts. And if you're looking to load up on protein, try whisking a tablespoon of chia seeds into the egg mixture. Although they will soften in the liquid and while baking, you'll still get an added textural element.
Broil with cheese
Cheese tends to make everything better, and that's certainly true for eggs. You can whisk grated cheese into the egg mixture along with other add-ins like in our cheesy sous vide egg bites recipe. However, there's nothing like a cheesy broiled topping to truly savor the salty goodness. Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella are some great options to garnish your eggs. For something a little different with a bolder taste, go with Gruyère, feta, or fontina.
Many egg bite recipes (especially those mimicking the Starbucks version) call for a sous vide preparation method. And while that's an easy way to make the dish, baking the bites in a muffin tin is ideal if you want to broil the cheese topping at the end. Once the eggs are mostly cooked and the cheese is melted, set your oven to broil for a couple of minutes to brown the top.
Wrap the bites with bacon
Bacon is an obvious contender to pair with eggs, no matter how you cook them. While you can easily stir bits of cooked bacon into the whisked eggs, you could also take it a step further. Try serving your egg bites in bacon cups for an easy handheld breakfast you'll be eager to wake up to. Simply lay bacon strips around the sides of your muffin tin wells to create a shell. If desired, you can add a piece to the bottom to make more of a bacon basket, but it's unnecessary since the eggs will cook through and create a proper base support, too.
Considering that bacon releases grease as it cooks, you might want to pre-bake the strips in a muffin tin before pouring in the egg mixture and baking them fully. It also allows you to cook the bacon to a crispier result without overdoing the eggs. If you don't mind, you can bake the eggs and bacon together until the eggs are firm and the bacon is fully cooked. For a fun variation, try using sliced prosciutto or ham instead.
Include pickled hot peppers
If you tend to douse your eggs in hot sauce or liberally sprinkle them with chili flakes, why not add the heat directly to your eggs? While minced jalapeños or your favorite chili pepper make a fiery addition to mix in prior to baking, a pickled variation adds a pleasant tanginess to the picture. Pickled peppers balance heat with acidity, which is a pleasant addition whether you're a big spice lover or slowly getting into it.
Jarred pickled jalapeños are easy to come by at the supermarket, but you could make your own by soaking sliced peppers in a vinegar brine with sugar and salt. If you want the taste to be present in every bite, thinly slice or mince the jalapeños. For more of a punch of heat, place a sliced pickled pepper in the middle of each muffin tin before pouring the egg mixture on top. Pickled jalapeños are the perfect complement to goat cheese, so consider using it as a pairing — either baked with the eggs or as an accompaniment on toast.
Make a hash brown base
Hash browns are a staple of any hearty breakfast, and you can easily incorporate them into your egg bites instead of serving them on the side. A hash brown base is the perfect way to guarantee your breakfast meal is complete. There are a few ways to prepare this stellar combo depending on how much time and motivation you have.
For the most basic variation, use store-bought frozen shredded hash browns. Let them thaw, then mix them with melted butter and seasonings before pressing them to fit into the muffin tins. To ensure the potato gets a bit crispy and cooks through, par-bake the base first. Then, pour the egg mixture on top (maybe with diced bacon for a winning trifecta) and bake them in the oven.
On the other hand, if you're all about homemade food, you'll want to grate potatoes to prepare the hash browns from scratch. Mix the shredded spuds with melted butter, seasonings, and cheese if desired, par-bake them until golden, and finish by spooning the egg mixture on top and further baking the bites.
Load up on fresh herbs
A healthy dose of fresh herbs quickly takes a simple dish to the next level, thanks to a kick of bold and bright flavors. Eggs pair well with a wide range of herbs, and your selection will mostly depend on what else you're adding to the bites or how you plan to serve them. If you're using bell peppers and onions and serving them with avocado on the side, cilantro makes an optimal pairing. Meanwhile, if you're going for a mozzarella and tomato combo, basil is the answer. Feta and fresh dill is another mouthwatering duo you'll want to experiment with.
While you can use herbs to accompany the other ingredients in your meal, you can also use them as the primary ingredient in your egg bites. Go for a blend, such as cilantro, parsley, chives, basil, or dill to pack in plenty of herbaceous flavors in every bite. Chop the herbs before whisking them into the egg mixture and cooking them. If you want to load up on even more greens, toss in some chopped spinach too. If you're hesitant to go all out with the herbs, just sprinkle some on your egg bites as a garnish before serving.
Use cottage cheese
Cottage cheese certainly had its moment as of late, and it has been praised for its versatility and ability to morph into several unexpected dishes. Adding the ingredient to your egg bites guarantees they'll be extra fluffy and moist. Full-fat cottage cheese is ideal here, as it helps create the delicious consistency that makes this easy meal such a delight. Typically, you'll want to use about 1 cup of cottage cheese per eight eggs, which gives you a dozen bites. Try stirring in about half a cup of shredded cheese for extra flavor as well.
Aside from elevating the texture, incorporating cottage cheese into your breakfast is a great way to load up on protein. If you're still on the fence, you can try using a blend of half cottage cheese and half Greek yogurt, ricotta, or sour cream. You'll pack in a bit less protein, but the flavor and texture will still be spot-on.
Add a dollop of sauce
A quick and foolproof way to add a boost of flavor to any dish is by pairing it with the right sauce. Eggs go well with plenty of different sauces and condiments, so you can really tailor this tip to your taste. If you're looking for a Mediterranean twist, consider using basil or sun-dried tomato pesto. For a bit of heat, try a few drops of your favorite hot sauce or a squirt of sriracha or gochujang.
Depending on whether you prefer the tasting notes to be subtler or bolder, add a teaspoon on top before baking the bites. Or, stick to using the sauce as a garnish; ketchup is a classic for many, or you could switch it up with Worcestershire or BBQ sauce for dipping. Alternatively, if you want the taste to be more subdued and blended, simply whisk your sauce of choice into the eggs before baking.
Sprinkle a crispy topping
For the texture fiends out there, a crispy panko or breadcrumb topping is an instant way to transform egg bites. Considering eggs and bread are such a natural duo, it makes sense to combine them in a novel way. Panko crumbs add extra crispiness and come ready to use, making them a great option if you want a quick fix. While you can use store-bought breadcrumbs, avoid finely ground varieties, as they won't provide the right textural contrast. Ideally, toss stale bread into a food processor until coarsely ground.
To ensure the crumbs crisp up nicely, bake the egg bites partly first before sprinkling the garnish over the surface and baking further. You can even broil the crumb-topped bites for a couple of minutes to get a nice golden browning. Pair these egg bites with classic ingredients like ham, cheese, or bacon for a complete breakfast meal in an easy handheld format.
Get your fill of veggies
If you get a portion or two of vegetables in your morning meal, you're setting yourself up for a great day. While you might not be inclined to serve a plate of sunny-side-up eggs alongside sauteed vegetables, adding them to egg bites is an easy way to load them up with nutritious goodies. Bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and onions are all great options to incorporate into the dish.
To prevent runny egg bites, you'll need to cook most vegetables beforehand to let any liquid fully cook off and evaporate. Aside from precooking your veggies, be sure to dice them into small pieces. It will help the bites cook evenly as the add-ins will be more uniformly distributed. Not to mention, it's easier to eat them without losing chunks of vegetables in the process.
Channel your favorite combos
If inspiration is lacking, look to your favorite dishes and transform them to suit your egg bites. For example, go for a classic ham and cheese combo if that's your go-to sandwich order. Broccoli and cheddar soup or tomato soup served with grilled cheese are other popular duos, and the flavors are sure to pair well with eggs. If you can't get enough of spanakopitas, try whisking sauteed spinach and feta into your egg mixture to recreate the flaky treat for breakfast.
Aside from popular duos, think about your favorite omelet or pizza toppings — chances are they'll taste great in egg bites, too. If you want to keep it simple, you can't go wrong with a blend of cheeses, a slice of pepperoni on top, or sauteed mushrooms. Easy add-ins like sliced olives and oregano are another way to enhance the dish with minimal effort.