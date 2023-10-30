Serve Eggs In Bacon Cups For An Easy Handheld Breakfast

As delicious and filling as a morning plate of bacon and eggs might be, busy weekdays don't always lend to the luxury of breakfasts eaten leisurely at a dining table. Enter egg-filled pieces of crispy bacon. These protein-packed bites can be snatched up quickly, eaten on the go, or reheated at a moment's notice for a satisfying afternoon snack. Even if you're tasked with feeding a large group for this weekend's brunch, preparing these convenient pieces of savory goodness in advance can help you plate dishes with ease and keep cleanup minimal after the last of the party has departed.

Use bacon to fill the tins you use to make muffins and cupcakes, bake the meat-lined containers for 10 minutes, then remove the trays to fill each bacon cup with eggs. Bake to your preferred consistency and consider adapting this easy recipe to suit your palate and dietary preferences with herbs, seasonings, cheese, or chopped vegetables to boost flavor and nutrition.